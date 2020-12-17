US shatters Covid records for new cases and deaths as vaccines are distributed

Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nearly a quarter million new coronavirus infections and more than 3,600 deaths were reported in the United States on Wednesday, shattering previous records as the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began rolling out across the country this week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US confirmed 247,403 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, and another 3,656 Americans died of the virus in a single day. Thursday’s unemployment report also showed new jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, representing the highest weekly number since September.

Related: Trump appointee urged ‘herd immunity’ approach to combat Covid – report

In a bittersweet day defined by both hope and despair, some hospital pharmacists on Wednesday reported receiving vials filled with surplus of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, potentially providing millions more doses than expected.

Another vaccine by Moderna – which is 94% effective – is also barreling toward emergency authorization as early as this week. A 22-member panel of experts are meeting to discuss its efficacy and potential side effects on Thursday.

But any vaccine still won’t be widely available to the American public for months, and in the meantime, overwhelmed hospitals across the country are caring for more than 110,000 coronavirus patients – a staggering figure that has more than tripled since September, according to Washington Post analysis.

“It is absolutely imperative that we continue our work to wear masks, to avoid crowded spaces, to physically distance, to avoid travel if you can, because until the vaccine gets widespread, this is still our best measures to flatten the curve and save lives,” Adm Brett P Giroir, assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, said on CNN.

“We can save tens of thousands of lives just by doing these simple things.”

Last week, 30 states saw increases in new cases, led by Washington state, Tennessee and California, where infections surged by 66.9%, 57.6% and 55.9%, respectively, Reuters reported. Deaths are also rising, and the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is currently projecting that the US will have lost more than 500,000 people to the virus by April.

Story continues

“We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor,” Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week.

Experts worry the holiday season will only compound the problem, as around 84.5 million Americans are still expected to travel around Christmas and New Year’s, according to AAA. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, has warned that January will be “terrible”.

“You’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge superimposed upon the Christmas surge,” he told Newsweek. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”