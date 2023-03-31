Man charged with double murder of father and son in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire police found the body of a 32-year-old man after being called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close, Bluntisham - Bav Media

A 66-year-old man has been charged with a double murder in Cambridgeshire as a man and woman arrested in connection with the incident were released with no further action.

Stephen Alderton, 66, has been charged with the murders of father and son Gary and Joshua Dunmore following two shootings in villages near Huntingdon on Wednesday, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

Alderton, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with one count of possession of a firearm and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.

Gary Dunmore, 57, and his 32-year-old son Joshua were gunned down in separate shootings at their homes six miles apart on Wednesday evening, with Cambridgeshire Police confirming that a “custody dispute” was one line of inquiry.

A 27-year-old man who serves with the United States Air Force and is stationed in the UK, and a 33-year-old woman were among three people being questioned over the deaths.

But in a statement, the force said the man and woman had now been released with no further action.

Forensics at the scene in Sutton, Cambridgeshire on Thursday - Joseph Walshe /SWNS

Detectives confirmed that a shotgun had been recovered from the vehicle and they were checking whether the firearm was legally owned.

It is understood the 27-year-old man had been serving with the US military and was based at RAF Mildenhall, but had been preparing to return home in the coming weeks along with his partner.

They recently moved out of the home they shared together and were arrested at a hotel in Cambridge, where it is believed they had been staying.

A former neighbour said: “They were a nice couple. Friendly and always ready with a smile. She gave birth to her baby girl in the house during lockdown.”

After being questioned by detectives for more than 24 hours, the couple were released without charge and the police said they would face no further action.

Police had been called to the quiet village of Bluntisham just after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of gunshots. When they entered the property they discovered the body of Joshua, who was a builder and father of one.

Just over half an hour later they attended his father, Gary’s address, around six miles away, where they found his body.

Both men had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said the "primary line of investigation" related to a "familial issue".

'Absolutely gutted'

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: "To my dear neighbour Gary.

"A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

"I'm going to miss you."

A further tribute said: "RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted."

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham said: “So sad a young life to be taken like this and a little boy now with no daddy.

“Thinking of the family. RIP Josh X.”

Another tribute said: “We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village.

“Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace.”

Uniformed officers remained on duty outside both addresses on Friday morning.