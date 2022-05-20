This Is Us Series Finale: The Big 3 Mourn Mom in Photos From Final Episode

This Is Us has a few more tears to wring out of Pearson family members and home viewers alike, as evidenced by new photos from the NBC drama’s series finale.

The final hour (airing Tuesday at 9/8c), appropriately titled “Us,” appears to at least partially take place at Rebecca’s funeral, following her death in the penultimate episode “The Train” (read our full recap here). In the snapshots below, Kate and Randall are among those eulogizing the dearly departed Pearson matriarch; in others, The Big Three and their respective loved ones comfort each other at the family cabin.

More from TVLine

But there’s also a little levity in the form of children’s games that the family seems to play after the service, and a flashback to Jack and Rebecca’s early days of parenting shows Rebecca happily picking up Pin the Tail on the Donkey while out at a store.

Earlier this month, after wrapping production on This Is Us‘ series finale, several cast members marked the occasion on social media, Mandy Moore among them. “Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears).”

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from This Is Us‘ impending conclusion, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episode.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.