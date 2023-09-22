US will send Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, Biden tells Zelensky

The ATACMS missiles could expand Kyiv's ability to hit stockpiles, logistics sites and command centres - www.army.mil

Joe Biden has reportedly promised Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will give Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, meeting a key request from Kyiv as it seeks to make further counter-offensive gains.

US media reported on Friday that President Biden made the pledge during a bilateral summit at the White House on Thursday, which was followed by the announcement of a new $325 million package of American weapons and aid.

The latest tranche of support did not include the ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 190 miles – about 40 miles further than anything currently in its arsenal.

But Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser, said they were “not taking it off the table in the future”.

US defence officials later told NBC and the Washington Post that Mr Biden informed President Zelensky that the weapons would be available in the future, although he did not provide a specific date.

The Pentagon refused to confirm whether any promise of ATACMS was given to Mr Zelensky during the meetings on Thursday at the Pentagon, saying: “In regards to ATACMS we have nothing to announce.”

Mr Biden reportedly made the pledge to Mr Zelensky at the White House meeting - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House declined to comment on the reports.

Mr Biden has previously denied Ukrainian requests for a range of military hardware – including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-ship missiles and Howitzer artillery pieces – but agreed to the latest increase in support amid continued pressure from Kyiv.

ATACMS missiles would allow Ukrainian forces to strike stockpiles, air defence systems, logistics sites and command centres deep behind Russian defensive lines.

But there is concern in Washington that the missiles, which are in limited supply, could expand the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders or encourage Vladimir Putin to deploy heavier weapons against Mr Zelensky’s forces.

Mr Sullivan said on Thursday that Mr Biden was “constantly speaking both to his own military and to his counterparts in Europe and to the Ukrainians themselves, about what is needed on the battlefield at any given phase of the war”.

He added that the White House would “ensur[e] that we are able to provide for our own deferred deterrence and defence needs”.

Despite the latest package of support, which included M1 Abrams tanks, Mr Biden is under pressure from Republicans in Congress to reduce US spending on support for Ukraine.

His latest request for $24 billion in further federal funding has provided a flashpoint for fiscal hawks and other opponents of the war.

