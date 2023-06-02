US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walks to the Senate Chambers in the US Capitol Building - Getty Images

The US Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a historic, first-ever default.

The Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill that was passed on Wednesday by the House of Representatives, as lawmakers raced against the clock following months of partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury Department had warned it would be unable to pay all its bills on June 5 if Congress failed to act by then.

“We are avoiding default tonight,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday as he steered the legislation through his 100-member chamber.

Senators tore through nearly a dozen amendments - rejecting all of them - before the final vote, sending the bill to Mr Biden for signing into law before Monday’s deadline. Mr Biden hailed Thursday’s vote as a “big win” for Americans.

“No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people,” he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill “as soon as possible” and address the nation on Friday.

With this legislation, the statutory limit on federal borrowing will be suspended until January 1, 2025.

Mr Schumer and his Republican counterpart Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered on their promise to do all they could to speed along the bill negotiated by Mr Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“America can breathe a sigh of relief,” Mr Schumer said in remarks to the Senate.

Needless delay unnecessary

Republicans had blocked passage of any debt limit increase until they locked in some wide-ranging spending cuts in a move they said would begin addressing a rapidly escalating national debt.

Mr Biden instead pushed for tax increases on the wealthy and corporations to help address the growing debt. Republicans refused to consider any sort of tax hikes.

Both parties walled off the sprawling Social Security and Medicare retirement and healthcare programs from cuts, and Mr McCarthy refused to consider reducing spending on the military or veterans.

That left a somewhat narrow band of domestic “discretionary” programs to bear the brunt of spending cuts. In the end, Republicans won about $1.5 trillion in reductions over 10 years, which may or may not be fully realised. Their opening bid was for $4.8 trillion in savings over a decade.

Treasury technically hit its limit on borrowing in January. Since then it has been using “extraordinary measures” to patch together the money needed to pay the government’s bills.

Mr Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and congressional leaders all acknowledged that triggering a debt default for lack of funds would have serious ramifications. Those included sending shock waves through global financial markets, possibly triggering job losses and a recession in the United States and raising families’ interest rates on everything from home mortgages to credit card debt.

Mr Schumer drove that point home even as he steered the bill toward final passage.

A default, he said, “would almost certainly cause another recession. It would be a nightmare for our economy and millions of American families. It would take years, years to recover from.”

Story continues

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill on Wednesday evening in a 314-117 vote. Most of those who voted against the bill were Republicans.

“Time is a luxury the Senate does not have,” Mr Schumer said on Thursday. “Any needless delay or any last-minute holdups would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk.”

Among the amendments debated were ones to force deeper spending cuts than those contained in the House-passed bill and stopping the speedy final approval of a West Virginia energy pipeline.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.