US to seize and sell Russian oligarchs' property

Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov&#39;s yacht docked in Italy was seized by police last month
The White House has proposed giving the government greater power to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs, and transfer their proceeds to Ukraine.

The legislative proposal, released on Thursday morning, will be presented to Congress for consideration.

The measures would make it easier for the US to seize and sell oligarchs' assets, and use the funds "to remediate harms of Russian aggression".

Similar legislation was recently passed in the US House of Representatives.

But the new White House plans go further by calling for inter-agency collaboration between the Treasury Department, Justice Department, State Department and Commerce Department.

President Biden is due to set out the details on Thursday morning in the US.

The package will "establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine and further strengthen related law enforcement tools," the White House said in a statement.

It comes alongside a request for Congress to approve more military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Last week, President Biden authorised a second $800m (£642m) military aid package in as many weeks, as well as $500m (£401m) in direct economic assistance.

The US has moved quickly to help Ukraine since the war began in late February. That includes:

  • Releasing $3.7bn in total military and security assistance

  • Deploying more than 100,000 troops to Nato member countries in Europe

  • Imposing economic sanctions, asset freezes and travel bans on hundreds of Russian oligarchs and politicians

  • Imposing sanctions on Russian banks and defence entities

  • Blocking key Russian banks

  • Banning Russian oil imports

  • Banning the use of domestic airspace by Russian aircraft

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin convened nearly 40 nations in Germany and announced that several were stepping up their support for Ukraine in order to "move at the speed of war".

"Ukraine needs our help to win today. And they will still need our help when the war is over," he told meeting participants.

