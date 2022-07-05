US seeks focus on 'urgent' needs of Ukraine at Swiss meeting

·3 min read

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — A top U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged allies of Ukraine to help the war-battered country meet its “immediate and urgent” needs — not only longer-term rebuilding — as scores of countries wrapped up a two-day conference aimed at helping Ukraine recover from Russia's war, when it ends one day.

Scott Miller, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, added a dose of urgency to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, at which the Ukrainian prime minister a day earlier presented a $750 billion plan to help his country both recover now — where possible — as well as in the immediate aftermath of the war and over the long term.

Many attendees pointed out that efforts were likely to take many years, and rebuilding would need to take place in several phases. Some called for support for Ukraine along the lines of the U.S. Marshall Plan for Europe after World War II — hinting of a big long-term project.

“While we recognize the importance of preparing for Ukraine’s future, all of us must also deliver on our commitments to provide Ukraine its immediate and urgent needs,” said Miller, one of many government envoys who decried Russia's war and detailed their support for Ukraine.

Some, however, cautioned that quick fixes were unlikely.

“I really understand that we want to be ready overnight — to start tomorrow," Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told reporters. "But we clearly declare: It is the first step of a long journey.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, flanked by Cassis, cautioned that his government would carefully select immediate projects for rebuilding places like schools, hospitals and other infrastructure as the war rages on because Russian forces could simply "destroy it again.”

“It will be an unfinished process,” Shmyhal said, alluding to a broader “fast recovery” in a second phase. "So we should wait for the finish of war actions, and then begin this fast recovery.”

He voiced hopes to lock down and utilize an estimated $300 billion to $500 billion in Russian-owned assets that have been frozen in many Western banks to help pay for Ukraine's reconstruction. Such money could complement cash from Ukraine's own — heavily strained —budget, as well as support from allies abroad.

“It’s very important for the civilized world to give the signal to Russia, as aggressor — and to other potential aggressors in the future — to understand that unprovoked aggression should be paid by this aggressor," he said. “Russia should pay for this” recovery, he added.

Cassis, however, pointed to the legal complexities of such an undertaking to wrest such Russian funds, saying “the right of property is a fundamental right — is a human right.” Switzerland has frozen 6.3 billion Swiss francs (about $6.5 billion) in Russian assets, while the Swiss Bankers Association estimates 150-200 billion francs worth of total Russian-owned assets are held in Swiss financial institutions.

The Swiss leader said fundamental rights can at times be violated — as was done in some cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — “but we have to create the legal base” for such moves first.

“You have to ensure the citizen that is protected against the power of the state,” Cassis said.

A final document dubbed as the “Lugano Declaration” laid out goals to help Ukraine build back better — which it comes to government transparency, respect for the environment, and fighting corruption that has plagued the country since it split from Russia after the end of the Soviet Union three decades ago.

Many said the European Union's plan to take in Ukraine as a member one day could help underpin that reform process.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Government looking at size of armed forces, says Ben Wallace

    The Defence Secretary faced questions on his department’s budget when he faced the Defence Committee.

  • Russia claims control of Luhansk region of Donbas

    STORY: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged on Sunday that Kyiv’s forces had withdrawn, from Ukraine's last stronghold in the Luhansk region.Russia said its capture of the city of Lysychansk, just a week after taking neighboring Sievierodonetsk, secures a political win that meets a key Kremlin goal.Over the weekend, evacuees from the Luhansk region sought shelter in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, after a relentless assault by Russian forces.Three-year-old Ofelia Bondar escaped Lysychansk with her mother Nina."The city doesn't exist any more. It has practically been wiped off the face of the Earth. There is no humanitarian aid distribution centre, it has been hit. The building which used to house the centre does not exist any more. Just like many of our houses."Zelenskiy vowed to regain control over the area with the help of long-range Western weapons.He also met with Western officials on Sunday who promised to send more aid to Ukraine, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese."Australia stands ready to continue to support the government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious in defense of your national sovereignty and your homeland.”The battlefield focus now shifts to the neighboring Donetsk region, where Kyiv still controls swathes of territory.First responders moved to tackle the aftermath of the latest shelling over the weekend.Moscow aims to capture the industrial Donbas heartland that comprises of Luhansk and Donetsk.In a small Ukrainian village, a funeral service was held for a soldier killed in the east of the country.Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, which Moscow denies.Russia says what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine aims to protect Russian speakers from nationalists.Ukraine and its allies say this is a baseless pretext to seize territory.

  • Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the latest political news from Washington, D.C., this week.

  • Emotional Sacha Kljestan asks Congress to 'do something' after Illinois mass shooting

    The Galaxy's Sacha Kljestan gave an emotional plea for gun control after a mass shooting killed six at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'Massive' Russian shelling destroys market in Sloviansk

    Ukraine needs a victory before autumn to silence Western doubters Social media firms face massive fines over Kremlin disinformation Putin orders troops deeper into Ukrainian territory Oligarchs’ human rights 'at risk' if Ukraine rebuilt with seized assets Comment: A blueprint for how Ukraine can recover

  • Analysis-Russia hails capture of Luhansk region, but big Ukraine battles lie ahead

    Though Russia can claim a prize with its capture of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, it is far from Moscow's ambitious early war aims and does not deal Kyiv a decisive military blow. The Russian assault will now switch its focus to the rest of the Donbas industrial heartland, but Kyiv will find it easier to defend fortified positions in Donetsk region and the battles that will shape the war's course still lie ahead, military analysts said. "I think it's a tactical victory for Russia but at an enormous cost within the context of redefined military goals," said Neil Melvin, a London-based RUSI think tank analyst.

  • The Highland Park mass shooting suspect obtained his gun legally, mayor says

    "There are weapons of war on our streets that people can legally obtain and take out dozens of people," Highland Park's mayor told the "Today" show.

  • How inflation is affecting weddings costs for guests

    Zola Co-Founder and Co-CEO Shan-Lyn Ma discusses the wedding boom of 2022 and how inflationary effects are changing the way that guests think about wedding spending. Ma joined the Yahoo Finance Live show on June 23, 2022.

  • Justice Clarence Thomas once opposed Highland Park's assault weapons ban, saying that the 'overwhelming majority' of those with the rifles use them lawfully

    Thomas called the city's ban "highly suspect because it broadly prohibits common semiautomatic firearms used for lawful purposes."

  • S&P/TSX composite down more than 400 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index plunged more than 400 points in late-morning trading amid a broad-based decline led by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 437.03 points at 18,591.83. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 669.52 points at 30,427.74. The S&P 500 index was down 74.40 points at 3,750.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 112.94 points at 11,014.91. The Canadian dollar traded for

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam War heroism

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday bestowed the nation's highest military honor to four Army soldiers for heroism during the Vietnam War, bravery that he said had not diminished even with the passage of time. Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Maj. John J. Duffy. Speaking at a ceremony in the White House East Room, Biden praised their heroism, noting that many like them don't rec

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Yelp (YELP) Stock for Now

    Yelp (YELP) is likely to continue gaining from a non-term customer retention model and product expansionary plans. However, stiff competition from giant techies and increased spending remain headwinds.

  • Joe Rogan says he refuses to host Trump on his podcast soon after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a good president

    "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said.

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po