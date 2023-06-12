US seeks to block $69bn Microsoft deal in boost for Britain

Microsoft Activision

The US government has thrown its weight behind Britain’s competition watchdog in an attempt to block Microsoft’s $69bn (£55bn) takeover of the video game publisher Activision Blizzard.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was last night poised to file for an injunction that would prevent the merger from going ahead before a July 18 deadline, months after Microsoft accused the UK of taking an anti-business stance by opposing the deal.

Microsoft and Activision – publisher of a string of hit games including the Call of Duty series – had sought to present Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as an outlier in its opposition, especially as European regulators approved the takeover.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, had suggested the CMA decision meant start-ups were better off in the EU than the UK.

The row has threatened to overshadow efforts by Rishi Sunak to turbocharge Britain’s tech industry. The Prime Minister on Monday suggested that London’s failure to rival Silicon Valley was driven by a lack of ambition from technology entrepreneurs.

It comes amid a wider crackdown on Big Tech across the West. European Union regulators are expected to hit Google with new charges over its advertising business in the coming days, which could ultimately lead to a multi-billion euro fine.

Both Microsoft and Activision reacted with fury when the CMA blocked their merger in April on the grounds that it would reduce competition in the emerging cloud gaming market, where titles are streamed over the internet instead of being run on expensive hardware in a PC or console.

Activision’s chief executive Bobby Kotick has accused the CMA of being a “tool” of the FTC, something the UK regulator has repeatedly denied.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive, last week revealed that the regulators had met 26 times about the deal.

Mr Smith said in April that the CMA intervention meant that “the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it”, adding: “The English Channel has never seemed wider.”

He backtracked on his comments last week after meeting Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, saying at an event in London: “I’m in search of solutions. If regulators have concerns, we want to address them, if there are problems, we want to solve them.”

On Monday evening, Mr Smith said: “We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court.

“We believe accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.”

The FTC sued to block the deal going ahead last year. However, its application for an injunction will significantly up the ante by barring Microsoft from completing the deal and then seeking to defeat regulators in a lengthy legal process.

The companies’ merger agreement gives them until July 18 to get the deal through. Activision will be entitled to a $3bn break fee if the plan collapses, although the two sides are likely to give themselves an extension.

The CMA decision in April already prevents Microsoft from closing the takeover as initially conceived, but there has been mounting speculation that the companies could get around this by carving out their respective UK businesses.

Microsoft, which already owns the Xbox console, has launched a legal challenge against the CMA at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Separately, on Monday, Mr Sunak said that founders must not be content with selling their companies to an overseas buyer if Britain is to become a technology powerhouse.

Speaking at the London Tech Week conference, he said: “I took that from my time living in California…

“The Government can do all these things but fundamentally it requires the entrepreneurs to just keep going, to be not content with building the £100m business and then the £1bn business but just to keep growing.

“That, I found in California, is very much the attitude, it’s just the sky is the limit, everyone thinks they can create a $100bn company. Changing that culture is tough for Government to do.”

Mr Sunak made his comments on stage in a discussion with Demis Hassabis, the founder of the AI company Deepmind, which was sold to Google in 2014 for around £400m and has since gone on to make world-leading advances.

Mr Hunt told the conference that “we still are too harsh on failure and our attitude to business failure in this country”.

He added that easing restrictions on pensions would improve funding for UK tech companies, but that improving support for tech companies meant “not just looking at the regulation… but also looking at our mindset”.

Political leaders are also grappling with how to safely regulate artificial intelligence (AI), amid fears that rapid growth in the technology could create super-powerful computers that threaten the human race.

In a paper to be released on Tuesday morning, the Tony Blair Institute will call for Britain to create a national lab called Sentinel that is focused on research and testing safe AI.