US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says

·4 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine leaves little ground for optimism, the Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, while adding that dialogue was still possible.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed fear that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe.

But as expected, the U.S. and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow's main points Wednesday, refusing to permanently ban Ukraine from joining NATO and saying allied deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe are nonnegotiable. The U.S. did outline areas in which some of Russia’s concerns might be addressed, possibly offering a path to de-escalation.

“There is no change, there will be no change,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, repeating the warning that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.

All eyes are now on how Russia will respond amid fears that Europe could again be plunged into war. That decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the response from the U.S. — and a similar one from NATO — leaves “little ground for optimism.”

At the same time, he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the U.S. response contains some elements that could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues" but emphasized that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue,” the Russian demands for the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of weapons that may threaten Russia.

Lavrov told reporters that top officials will now submit their proposals to Putin, who has the American response, and Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.

The evasive official comments reflect the fact that it's Putin who single-handedly determines Russia's next moves. The Russian leader has warned that he would order unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West refuses to heed the Russian security demands.

Peskov added that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will decide whether they need to have another conversation following two calls last month.

While the diplomacy sputters on, so, too, do maneuvers on both sides that have escalated tensions. Russia has launched a series of military drills: Motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games.

Meanwhile, NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

Amid the fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine, a top Putin associate alleged the country has become a Western tool to contain Russia.

“Ukraine has become a toy in the hands of NATO and, primarily, the United States, which are using it as an instrument of geopolitical pressure against Russia,” Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media.

He acknowledged that a Russia-NATO conflict “would be the most dramatic and simply catastrophic scenario, and I hope it will never happen.”

Medvedev argued that Moscow sees no point in talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but voiced hope that the Ukrainians would eventually become “weary of that bedlam and elect the leadership that would pursue policies ... aimed at normal economic relations with Russia.”

Medvedev’s comment follows a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration — an allegation Russia denied.

In 2014, following the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.

While a senior Russian diplomat has pointedly refused to rule out military deployments to Cuba and Venezuela, Medvedev expressed skepticism about such prospect.

“Cuba and Venezuela are aiming to come out of isolation and restore normal relations with the U.S. to a certain extent, so there can’t be any talk about setting up a base there as it happened during the Soviet times,” he said.

Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Strome has hat trick as Blackhawks outlast Red Wings 8-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed Detroit to get within one goal. DeBrincat's empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought. Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scor

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s