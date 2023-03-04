US Republicans pushing to ban TikTok across America

The TikTok logo on an American flag - OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

Republicans in Washington are fighting to ban TikTok across America, describing the social media app as like having a “Chinese spy balloon in your phone.”

The short form video platform is wildly popular among young people, but with a growing distrust of China, the app owned by Chinese company Bytedance is being targeted by lawmakers in the US and across the world.

It has already been banned from government devices in America, Canada and the EU, but emboldened House Republicans, who hold a majority, want to go further and see it wiped off 100 million phones across the nation.

Just this week, the Foreign Intelligence Committee approved a bill to give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok, but it still faces significant legislative hurdles. Would he do it?

“Ban TikTok? I'm not sure. I know I don't have it on my phone," he told reporters.

Republican lawmakers have made countering China’s influence a priority, with Tiktok in the crosshairs.

"TikTok is a national security threat ... It is time to act," said Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the committee who sponsored the bill, this week.

"Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their device has given the CCP [Communist Party of China] a backdoor to all their personal information. It’s a spy balloon into their phone."

There are real concerns about Beijing using the app to track or spy on Americans or even to manipulate its algorithm to promote Chinese government narratives.

The company has denied all the allegations, but came under further scrutiny when it admitted to spying on journalists as part of an internal investigation into leaks about the company.

Shou Zi Chew, chief executive of ByteDance, said several employees “misused their authority to obtain access to TikTok user data.”

Among TikTok’s most vociferous critics is Christopher Wray, the FBI director, who said that the app could pose an unprecedented threat to US national security.

"We do have national security concerns, at least from the FBI's end, about TikTok," Mr Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee during a hearing about worldwide threats.

"They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users, or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if they so choose. Or to control software on millions of devices, which gives it the opportunity to potentially technically compromise personal devices."

Suspicions of Beijing's intentions have risen further since a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to float over US and Canadian airspace for eight days before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Since then, Taiwan, Canada and the European parliament have followed the US and banned the app on official devices.

The UK, which has nearly 20 million users, has not told MPs to delete it.

In the US, the message is clear: "Having TikTok on our phones is like having 80 million Chinese spy balloons flying over America," tweeted California Republican representative Darrell Issa, who has called for a nationwide ban on TikTok to "protect America from Chinese surveillance."

He is one of many to also call for a change in the US relationship with China.

"The essential work of redirecting our relationship with an increasingly adversarial China is made even more difficult by the extensive influence, surveillance, and even espionage that the CCP has successfully deployed in this country," Mr Issa told Fox News Digital.

"Our universities, tech sector, industrial base, and even media must now accept the long view and clear reality that China is a hostile entity and it is in our national interest to reset our relationship."

This wider distrust is also being felt elsewhere.

Foreign ownership of farmland and other real estate, particularly by Chinese citizens or businesses, is becoming a serious national issue, with Florida, Arkansas, South Dakota and eight other states are considering legislation to restrict it.

According to the National Association of Realtors, in the 12 months until March 2022, Chinese investment represented six per cent of foreign residential purchases in the United States.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said he would sign into law a draft proposal to ban Chinese citizens from buying property on national security grounds.