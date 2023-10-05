US Republican Ramaswamy's car hit by protesters in Iowa -Politico

FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. Presidential candidates participate in their second debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Simi Valley, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Protesters in Iowa ran their vehicle into U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's car during a campaign stop on Thursday, Politico reported on Thursday.

While Ramaswamy's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the presidential candidate commented "this was ironic" on a post on X that also reported that a protester hit his car before speeding away.

He reposted images of two cars - one which appeared to have damage to the back fender. It is unclear whether the image is of Ramaswamy's car.

"I believe in free speech, especially for those who disagree with me. Violence is never the answer," Ramaswamy said in a post on X.

"We will always hold ourselves to a higher standard than the other side."

Ramaswamy has stoked grassroots chatter as a potential alternative to former President Donald Trump, whom he fervently supports.

According to Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted from Sept. 8-14, his support stood at 13% among Republicans, a close third to DeSantis, who is fighting to preserve his status as the second-place candidate.

Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican party's race for the presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Sandra Maler)