US Republican George Santos accused of fleecing homeless veteran in fundraising scam

Rozina Sabur
3 min read
Richard Osthoff and his service dog - Facebook
Richard Osthoff and his service dog - Facebook

George Santos, the Republican Congressman mired in a growing scandal over a series of outlandish lies, was last night facing accusations of stealing $3,000 from a homeless veteran raising money for his dying dog.

The newly-elected Congressman allegedly took the money from a collection he set up for Richard Osthoff, who came forward with his claims this week after recognising Mr Santos as the same man who allegedly conned him in 2016.

It is the latest allegation against George Santos, who last month admitted to lying about his past life, including claiming he worked on Wall Street. He also came under fire for claiming he was Jewish, LMK although later denied having done so.

The New York congressman, 34, has ignored calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats despite being branded a serial fabricator.

Mr Osthoff, 47, was sleeping rough with his service dog Sapphire in Howell, New Jersey, at the time. He was honourably discharged from the Navy in 2002.

Sapphire developed a life-threatening stomach tumor which a vet estimated would cost $3,000 to remove, Mr Osthoff said.

A veterinary technician recommended Mr Osthoff seek assistance from a pet charity called Friends of Pets United run by Anthony Devolder, an alias Mr Santos has used in the past.

Mr Devolder set up a donations page on the website GoFundMe to raise funds for Sapphire. But once it met its goal of $3,000, he closed and deleted the page and eventually stopped responding to messages, Mr Osthoff told local news site Patch.

Mr Osthoff never saw any of the money and his dog Sapphire died in January 2017. Mr Osthoff said he was "crying his eyes out" recalling the experience.

“I went through two bouts of seriously considering suicide, but thinking about leaving her without me saved my life. I loved that dog so much,” he told Patch.

Mr Osthoff's account was corroborated by a fellow veteran, retired New Jersey police Sgt Michael Boll, who told the website that he tried to contact Mr Santos to help.

He said: “He was totally uncooperative on the phone.”

Mr Devolder appeared to claim in a text exchange that Sapphire was not a candidate for surgery and claimed he donated the $3,000 to other dogs in need. He then became uncontactable.

Mr Santos has previously claimed to have founded Friends of Pets United, which he ran from 2013 to 2018.

While running for Congress, he cited it as evidence of his philanthropic work.

But an investigation by the New York Times revealed there was no record of the group holding any official charitable status.

Another woman told the newspaper that she was also scammed by the animal rescue group.

Mr Santos has denied having any ties to Mr Osthoff, calling the veteran's claims "fake" and saying he has "no clue who this is”.

The congressman is facing multiple investigations and scrutiny from federal and local prosecutors.

He could also be removed from Congress if he is found to have broken campaign finance laws, according to fellow Republican James Comer.

Mr Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, called him a "bad guy".

He said: "It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."

Mr Santos has resisted calls to resign after flipping a former Democratic district which covers parts of Queens and Long Island.

Despite the pressure from fellow Republicans, Mr Santos has been assigned to two committees in the House of Representatives.

