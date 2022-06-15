US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

·4 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to statistics released Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled.

Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

“As we gather more data, NHTSA will be able to better identify any emerging risks or trends and learn more about how these technologies are performing in the real world,” said Steven Cliff, the agency’s administrator.

Tesla's crashes happened while vehicles were using Autopilot, “Full Self-Driving," Traffic Aware Cruise Control, or other driver-assist systems that have some control over speed and steering. The company has about 830,000 vehicles with the systems on the road.

The next closest of a dozen automakers that reported crashes was Honda, with 90. Honda says it has about six million vehicles on U.S. roads with such systems. Subaru was next with 10, and all other automakers reported five or fewer.

In a June 2021 order, NHTSA told more than 100 automakers and automated vehicle tech companies to report serious crashes within one day of learning about them and to disclose less-serious crashes by the 15th day of the following month. The agency is assessing how the systems perform and whether new regulations may be needed.

NHTSA also said that five people were killed in the crashes involving driver-assist systems, and six were seriously hurt.

Tesla's crash number also may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get real-time crash reports. Other automakers don't have such capability, so their reports may come slower or crashes may not be reported at all, NHTSA said. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

Tesla’s crashes accounted for nearly 70% of the 392 reported by the dozen automakers. Although the Austin, Texas, automaker calls its systems Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving,” it says the vehicles cannot drive themselves and the drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Manufacturers were not required to report how many vehicles they have on the road that have the systems, nor did they have to report how far those vehicles traveled, or when the systems are in use, NHTSA said. At present, those numbers aren't quantifiable, an agency official said.

However, NHTSA may seek such information later. In the meantime, the new data has enabled it to find out about crashes much faster than before. At present, it's using the crash data to look for trends and discuss them with the companies, the agency said.

Already NHTSA has used the data to seek a recall, open investigations and provide information for existing inquiries, officials said. Also, they said it's difficult to find out how many drivers actually use the technology.

“This will help our investigators quickly identify potential defect trends that can emerge,” Cliff said. “These data will also help us identify crashes that we want to investigate and provide more information about how people in other vehicles interact with the vehicles."

Honda said it has packaged the systems to sell more of them, which could influence its numbers. “The population of vehicles that theoretically could be involved in a reportable event is much greater than the population of vehicles built by automakers with a less-aggressive deployment strategy,” the company said.

Also, reports to NHTSA are based on unverified customer statements about whether automated systems were running at the time of a crash. Those crashes may not qualify for reporting to NHTSA after more data is gathered, Honda said.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most automakers, said the data collected by NHTSA isn't sufficient by itself to evaluate the safety of automated vehicle systems.

NHTSA's order also covered companies that are running fully autonomous vehicles, and 25 reported a total of 130 crashes. Google spinoff Waymo led with 62, followed by Transdev Alternative Services with 34 and General Motors-controlled Cruise LLC with 23.

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Alphabet Inc., said it has more than 700 autonomous vehicles in its fleet. The company is running a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Arizona and testing one in California. The company said all the crashes happened at low speeds, with air bags inflating in only two of them.

In 108 of the crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles, no injuries were reported, and there was only one serious injury. In most of the crashes, vehicles were struck from the rear.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tesla's 10% staff cuts have kicked off, with ex-employees confirming on LinkedIn that they've been laid off

    Insider reviewed 11 LinkedIn posts from Tesla staffers who said they'd been laid off as part of a mass cut of Tesla's salaried staff.

  • Fed: 75 basis point rate hike ‘absolutely’ increases recession risk, economist warns

    Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market expectations ahead of the Fed's FOMC meeting, inflation, and recessionary risks.

  • More weight for gasoline, less for groceries as Canada retools inflation baskets

    Changes to gasoline prices will count more toward Canada's inflation rate, but grocery price fluctuations will count less, following a regular reshuffle of consumer price index baskets released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday. The new basket weights will be applied to May's inflation data, due on June 22, and are unlikely to have a major impact on the headline rate, which is widely expected to be higher than the 6.8% hit in April. "It certainly does not seem like a game changer," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. The two compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS, have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but there are a limited number of ongoing uses and the chemicals remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time. The compounds are part of a larger cluster of “forever chem

  • May home sales down 22% since last year, 9% from April: CREA

    Canada's housing market continued to cool last month with the country's real estate association finding home sales dropped by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said Wednesday that on a year-over-year and non-seasonally adjusted basis, sales amounted to 53,720, a fall from 68,598 in May 2021. Seasonally adjusted sales for the month totalled 42,649, down from 46,644 in April. “Ultimately this has been expe

  • Wealthsimple to layoff 13% of staff amid 'market volatility'

    TORONTO — Wealthsimple says it is laying off 13 per cent of its workforce as the financial services company faces "market volatility." In a letter sent to staff of the Toronto-based business, chief executive Michael Katchen says 159 of the 1,262 people who work for Wealthsimple will depart the company through the move. While Katchen notes the market soared and business grew at an unprecedented rate amid the pandemic, he says those conditions are now unwinding and Wealthsimple's clients are livin

  • Wall Street rallies after dismal week as Fed decision looms

    NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday, on track for their first gain in six days, but more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it’s raising interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1% higher as investors ready for the Fed’s rate hike, which most investors expect to be triple the usual amount and the sharpest since 1994. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 148 points, or 0.5%, at 30,513, as of 12:09 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq comp

  • Crypto optimist: Bitcoin to $1,000,000 by 2030 'pretty lofty' at this point

    One long-time crypto optimist is questioning another's bullish long-term call on bitcoin prices amid the latest plunge in prices for digital currencies.

  • Retail sales: Consumers are shifting toward essentials, analyst says

    Coresight Research Founder & CEO Deborah Weinswig joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down May retail sales data, shifting consumer spending, and the outlook for retailers.

  • Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a new factory in the U.S. state of Virginia and to enlarge an existing factory in Mexico. The moves in North America follow Lego's announcement last year of a similar investment in Vietnam to serve the Asian market. “Our new factory in the U.S. and expanded capacity at our existing site in Mexico means we will be able to best support long-term growth in the Americas,”

  • Russia again cuts natural gas exports thru European pipeline

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia's Gazprom announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row Wednesday, creating further energy turmoil for Europe as it ties to reduce its extensive use of Russian oil and natural gas amid the war in Ukraine. The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday, bringing the overall reduction through the undersea pipeline to 60%. The drop in

  • Inflation, rate hikes: Where does the Fed go from here?

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

  • Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military said it used long-range missiles Wednesday to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was being stored, and the governor of a key eastern city acknowledged that Russian forces are advancing amid heavy fighting. Those strikes came as fighting raged for the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas area, the focus of Russia's offensive in recent weeks. Russia-backed separatists accused Ukra

  • EXPLAINER: Just how high is the risk of another recession?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? For now, most economists don't foresee a downturn in the near future. Despite the inflation squeeze, consumers — the primary driver of the economy — are still spending at a healthy pace. B

  • Statistics Canada updates CPI basket weights based on 2021 spending patterns

    OTTAWA — Statistics Canada has updated the basket of goods it uses to calculate its consumer price index and inflation. The agency says the basket weights have been updated to reflect the relative importance of the goods and services bought by Canadian households, based on spending in 2021. The previous basket weights were based on 2020 purchasing patterns. Statistics Canada also says it has found a reliable data source for the sale of used vehicles that will be incorporated into the calculation

  • More Rate Hikes in 2022 Could Cause a Steep Drop in Home Prices

    The aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada could bring down home prices but lead the country into a recession. The post More Rate Hikes in 2022 Could Cause a Steep Drop in Home Prices appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • CRTC imposes $7.5 million penalty on Bell for violations of Telecommunications Act

    GATINEAU, Que. — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is imposing $7.5 million in penalties on Bell Canada, owned by BCE Inc., for violations of the Telecommunications Act. The regulatory agency says Bell denied permit applications from Quebec's Videotron that would have given it access to the telecom giant's telephone poles. The CRTC says this delayed Videotron's network deployment and created a competitive advantage for Bell. Ian Scott, chairman and CEO of the

  • So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history. IE's demise was not a surprise. A year ago, Microsoft said that it was putting an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pushing users to its Edge brow

  • Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

    DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can s

  • Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts entry plan on hold -sources

    A key executive who was leading Tesla's lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.