US reopening plans reverse quickly amid alarming increase in coronavirus cases

Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

As America’s reopening plans went into a dramatic reverse or stalled across the US in the face of a resurgent virus, Miami became the latest authority to act by announcing it was closing its beaches and planning a crackdown on coronavirus rules.

Related: 'We opened too quickly': Texas becomes a model for inadequate Covid-19 response

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an order to close all beaches starting 3 July 3 and ending 7 July. Gimenez said closures may be extended depending on conditions, or if people do not follow facemask rules, or if social distancing is not observed.

“If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives,” Gimenez said.

Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, have emerged as states experiencing a rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. But they are just among the worst cases of America’s pandemic, which is once again appearing to spiral out of control even as the White House has touted its reopening plans and claimed the country has overcome the worst of the threat.

A worker carries a piece of plywood in Austin, Texas Friday after the governor ordered bars to close. Photograph: Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the US hit an all-time high of 40,000 according to figures released by Johns Hopkins on Friday, eclipsing the mark first set during one of the deadliest stretches of the pandemic back in late April.

Record seven-day case averages have now been reported by 13 states in total across a huge swathe of America, including Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

The news has thrown much of the US’s effort to reopen its economy – which president Donald Trump sees as crucial to his re-election efforts – into reverse, or stalled.

In Texas, bars have also been closed again after the numbers of new cases continues to soar. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” governor Greg Abbott said last week, as the state recorded 5,996 new coronavirus cases and the highest number of daily deaths since mid-May.

Story continues

Abbott has also issued orders to postpone “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary” in the state’s four biggest counties as Houston reported all its ICU beds are now occupied.

People on a beach in Miami, Florida Friday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock

The closures in Miami come as the Florida Department of Health announced 8,942 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Miami-Dade, which encompasses Miami, reported 1,528 new cases, the highest single-day case total since the pandemic began.

The mayor’s directive came as governor Ron DeSantis, who has repeatedly portrayed economic damage from coronavirus lockdowns as greater risk than risks from the virus itself, said he would not order Floridians to wear face coverings.

But DeSantis – a stumch Trump ally - said he would slow Florida’s phased re-opening by suspending alcohol sales at bars statewide.

California has also been hit. Over the past two weeks, intensive care unit admissions in California have spiked by 19%, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.