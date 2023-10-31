US to remove Uganda and three other African countries from Agoa trade deal

The US government also removed Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea from the trade deal last year, after they all underwent coups

US President Joe Biden has revealed plans to expel Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic from a special US-Africa trade programme.

The countries were either involved in "gross violations" of human rights or not making progress towards democratic rule, the president said.

The US introduced the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) in 2000.

It grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US for more than 1,800 products.

President Biden said that Niger and Gabon - both of which are currently under military rule following coups this year - are ineligible for Agoa because they "have not established, or are not making continual progress toward establishing the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law".

He also said that the removal of the CAR and Uganda from the programme was due to "gross violations of internationally recognised human rights" by their governments.

In May, the US government said it was considering removing Uganda from Agoa and introducing sanctions on the country after it passed a controversial anti-homosexuality law.

The law, which imposes a death penalty on people found guilty of engaging in certain same-sex acts, has faced global criticism.

"Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger, and Uganda, these countries have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the Agoa eligibility criteria," President Biden said on Monday, in a letter addressed to the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The four countries are yet to react to the announcement.

Their expulsion from Agoa is set to take effect from the start of next year and is likely to impact their economies, as Agoa has been credited with promoting exports, economic growth and job creation among participating countries.

The threat to exclude Niger and Gabon from Agoa is the latest US government action against the two junta-led countries.

The US State Department announced last week that it had suspended most foreign aid to Gabon and would only resume assistance if Gabon's transitional government establishes democratic rule.

In August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a similar measure against Niger, saying that the US "is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefitting the government of Niger".

Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea have all previously been expelled from Agoa after military coups in those countries.