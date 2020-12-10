US records more than 3,000 Covid deaths a day for the first time

Photograph: Go Nakamura/Getty

The US recorded its highest level of coronavirus deaths in a single day on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday period when health experts warned Americans not to travel or gather.

The grim marker was passed as a panel of experts prepared to vote on Thursday on a recommendation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine currently being administered in the United Kingdom.

The regulator was expected to follow the panel’s recommendation, and officials have said that the first vaccine doses, reserved for vulnerable populations and frontline workers, could begin shipping within 24 hours of FDA approval.

A second vaccine, developed by Moderna with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was scheduled to come up for a similar panel vote on 17 December.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, 3,124 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the United States on Wednesday, with an additional 221,276 cases identified. It is the first time the US has recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a single day.

The US healthcare system is under considerable pressure: hospitalisations from Covid were also at a record on Wednesday, at 106,000.

Some states including California, Texas and Rhode Island have been setting up field hospitals in order to cope with the potential overflow patients as intensive care units (ICU) across the country fill up. The demand is being felt nationwide: in El Paso last week just 13 of the 400 ICU beds were unoccupied. Albuquerque had no free beds, while Fargo in North Dakota had just three.

Beds set up at an alternative care site for the city and county of San Francisco. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

Federal data analysed by the New York Times this week showed that more than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of ICU beds.

Fresno County’s interim public health officer, Dr Rais Vohra, told CNN that there was zero ICU capacity on Tuesday: “Whenever the ICUs get full, it’s really hard to move patients through the emergency department. It’s really hard for us to provide efficient services.

“I know that those who aren’t in the medical field may not understand or quite grasp just how dire the situation is, but all the things you’re hearing about – how impacted our hospitals are, about how dire the situation with our ICUs is – it’s absolutely true. And that really is the reason that we want everyone to stay home as much as possible.”

As pressure on the US health system and economy intensified, Congress was expected to vote as early as Thursday on a deal that would give legislators more time to work out a new coronavirus relief package.

So far the two parties and the White House have been unable to strike a deal on the size of a new relief package, or to resolve sticking points such as business liability protections and aid for state and local governments.

Congress has not passed any pandemic relief since multiple relief measures amounting to $3tn in aid were approved last spring.

The FDA has said that Pfizer’s data backs up its findings that the vaccine is more than 90% effective across people of different ages, races and underlying health conditions, with no major safety concerns.

“The data presented in the briefing report were consistent with what we heard before and are really exciting,” Dr William Moss, head of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center, told the Associated Press. “Nothing that I see would delay an emergency use authorization.”

Within 24 hours of FDA approval, trucks carrying the vaccine could leave Pfizer facilities to carry millions of doses across the country, retired Lt Gen Paul Ostrowski told ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“The intent is within 24 hours, the trucks roll,” Ostrowski said. “Within 48 hours you have arrival. The administration of the vaccine can occur immediately afterward.”

In the global Covid-19 vaccination effort, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday pledged an additional $250m to support the development of low-cost treatments and vaccines.

Last week a new daily record of deaths had been set in the US at 2,804, a figure that broke the number recorded in the April peak of the pandemic.

At the time, Dr Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”

Arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge across the US engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed safely removed from the outbreak.

In Boise, Idaho, public health officials about to vote on a four-county mask mandate abruptly ended a meeting on Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes.

One health board member tearfully announced she had to rush home to be with her child because of the protesters, who were seen on video banging on buckets, blaring air horns and sirens, and blasting a sound clip of gunfire from the violence-drenched movie Scarface outside her front door.

“I am sad. I am tired. I fear that, in my choosing to hold public office, my family has too often paid the price,” said the board member, the Ada county commissioner Diana Lachiondo. “I increasingly don’t recognize this place. There is an ugliness and cruelty in our national rhetoric that is reaching a fevered pitch here at home, and that should worry us all.”

Associated Press contributed to this report