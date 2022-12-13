US ready to send Patriot air defence missile systems to Ukraine

The Patriot missile system - Sebastian Apel/US Department of Defense

The US will soon send Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, agreeing to a longstanding request from the war-torn country for more effective weapons to shoot down Russian missiles.

The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

US officials told CNN it will also help secure airspace for Nato nations in eastern Europe.

The official decision is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday, according to US media reports.

A typical Patriot battery includes a radar set that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generating equipment, an engagement control station and up to eight launchers, each holding four ready to fire missiles.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia.

During a video conference, Mr Zelensky told host Germany and other leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers that his country needed long-range missiles, modern tanks, artillery and high-tech air defence systems to counter Russian attacks that have knocked out electricity and water supplies for millions of Ukrainians.

“Unfortunately, Russia still has an advantage in artillery and missiles,” he said.

Protecting Ukraine’s energy facilities from Russian missiles and Iranian drones “will be the protection of the whole of Europe, since with these strikes Russia is provoking a humanitarian and migration catastrophe not only for Ukraine, but also for the entire EU,” he said.

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently that providing Ukraine with additional air defences is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time.

US officials had balked at providing the weapons to Ukraine over concerns they could be considered an escalation that would trigger a response from Moscow.

The Patriot also requires significant training and there were concerns that US troops would have been required to operate it.

The missile defence systems are expected to ship quickly in the coming days from “an overseas country” and Ukrainians will be trained to use them at a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany.