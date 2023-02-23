US puts forward Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

·3 min read
Ajay Banga
The US is nominating former Mastercard boss Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank

US President Joe Biden has named Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga as the US pick to lead the World Bank.

The move comes as the US increases pressure on the bank to put more emphasis on tackling climate change.

Mr Banga led credit card giant Mastercard for more than a decade and now works in private equity.

US officials said he had the experience to help the bank work with the private sector towards its goals.

It is up to the bank's board to officially appoint its next head.

'Force multiplier'

On Wednesday, the bank said it planned to interview a shortlist of up to three candidates and aimed to name a new leader by early May. It said female nominees were strongly encouraged.

It is not clear if other countries will put forward other suggestions.

The US, the World Bank's biggest shareholder, has traditionally been in charge of selecting the person to lead the institution, which lends billions of dollars to countries each year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she wanted to see the World Bank serve as a "force multiplier for good by setting the right agenda".

She said Mr Banga was "uniquely" equipped to take on that charge, pointing to his track record of forging partnerships between governments, companies and non-profits.

Now a US citizen, Mr Banga started his career in his native India, where his father was an officer in the army.

He worked at Nestle and Citigroup before joining Mastercard.

Mr Banga retired from the firm in 2021 and now serves as a vice chairman at General Atlantic, a private equity firm, where he sits on the advisory board of its $3.5bn climate fund.

He has also worked with the White House as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, an initiative aimed at increasing private sector investment in the area, to try to stem the flow of migrants to the US.

Mr Banga's decades in business might help inspire confidence in the bank in Congress, including from Republicans, who often criticise international organisations, said Amanda Glassman, executive vice president at the Center for Global Development.

But she said it remained to be seen whether he was the right pick, noting that he had less experience with the government and development work that is core to the bank's job.

"We're looking forward to hearing his vision of what the bank should be," she said.

Whoever becomes the bank's next leader will face the challenge of trying to balance the immediate financial needs of low-income countries, many of them facing debt crises, while shifting to tackle issues such as climate change, global conflict and pandemic risks - all without any clear additional money on the table.

"There is a lot riding on this next phase of the World Bank's strategy," Ms Glassman said. "It's a moment when the World Bank can either step up to be really relevant or be marginalised and not important."

While there is general consensus that the bank needs to evolve, "there is less agreement on how, and there's a worry about the balancing act that needs to be done," she added.

If confirmed, Mr Banga would replace David Malpass, who was nominated by former US President Donald Trump and said this month he would step down from the post by June, nearly a year before his five-year term was set to end.

He had been criticised by environmental advocates for being slow to direct the bank's resources to address climate change.

Last year, he was publicly rebuked by the White House after he said he did not know if fossil fuels were driving climate change, remarks for which he later apologised.

Latest Stories

  • Chile readies major earthquake insurance with World Bank

    Chile is finalizing a deal with the World Bank for insurance against high-intensity earthquakes that would impact the country's fiscal policy and public debt, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. "The insurance would allow Chile to receive pre-established compensation payments, in the event of certain high-intensity parameterized seismic events that cause material damage to the country and public finances," the ministry said in a statement. The government said that studies to design different financial insurance structures with the World Bank - through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)- began in June 2022.

  • White House staffer falls down Air Force One steps during Biden's trip to Poland

    A White House staffer falls down steep steps of the government jet during Joe Biden's trip to Poland.Source: Reuters

  • CNN's Don Lemon tweets another apology, returns to work

    NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted an apology to viewers for his remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shortly before returning to work on Wednesday, then stuck to the news. He made no mention of his comments last week that Haley was not in “her prime,” during the first hour of “CNN This Morning,” sticking to stories like President Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine, the Ohio train derailment and winter weather. Lemon, during the hour before he went on the air, tweeted t

  • What's true and what's false in Russian President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation speech

    Euronews fact-checked Putin's long-awaited speech to the nation. Here's what was true and what was false. View on euronews

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests vote ban for Democrats who move to red states

    Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Democrats who move to Republican-controlled red states should not be allowed to vote in elections for five years. Source: Real America’s Voice

  • Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Case; Producer Tells Court He Is “Innocent”

    Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes. With the already incarcerated former producer in attendance at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center courtroom today, the somewhat delayed ruling by Judge Lisa B. Lench is in addition to the 23 years the […]

  • Putin, Afghans among top gift givers to Bidens in 2021

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s president and the deposed leader of Afghanistan were among the top gift givers to President Joe Biden and his family in 2021, according to federal documents published on Thursday. In happier times between all three countries, Vladimir Putin gave Biden a $12,000 lacquer writing box and pen when they met at a highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland in June 2021. And, then-Afghan President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani and his wife gave the U.S. president and first lady

  • Toxins don't play politics. After derailment, East Palestine deserves answers, not games.

    Environmental toxins like vinyl chloride do not care whether one is a Democrat or Republican. Public officials must hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

  • The debate over the Trump grand jury forewoman's media blitz

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • UK ruling delivers rare victory for Beirut blast victims

    A British court has ruled a London-based company that delivered the explosive ammonium nitrate to Beirut's port is liable towards the victims of a devastating blast in 2020, Lebanon's Beirut Bar Association said Thursday. On Aug. 4 that year, hundreds of tons of the chemical, typically used in fertilizers, detonated, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut. Families of the explosion's victims saw the development as a rare step towards justice and against the political intervention that has obstructed the investigative judge leading a probe in Lebanon for over two years.

  • EXPLAINER-What are the risks of materials released in the Ohio derailment?

    HOW MUCH TOXIC MATERIAL WAS RELEASED? Neither the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor Norfolk Southern, the company that operated the train that derailed in the Feb. 3 spill in East Palestine, Ohio, has said how much toxic material was in the train cars. The EPA has identified the type of rail cars involved and the chemicals they carried.

  • Polish authorities charge Russian with spying for Moscow

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday. The man, who was not identified, has been in custody since April. Grazyna Wawryniuk, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors in the city of Gdansk, said he was accused of gathering and passing to Russian intelligence detailed information on Polish troops near the northeastern border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad. The pr

  • East Palestine, Ohio: Crew tried to slow train before toxic wreck - NTSB

    Federal authorities will hold a rare investigatory hearing in East Palestine as part of the probe.

  • FTX founder faces new charges in rewritten indictment

    NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faced new fraud charges Thursday, as prosecutors accused him of cheating thousands of investors out of billions of dollars while casting himself as a trustworthy ”savior of the cryptocurrency industry" — an image boosted by celebrity-studded Super Bowl advertising and big donations to political figures. Four new charges, including securities fraud and conspiracy fraud counts, were unveiled with the unsealing of the refreshed indictment in Manhattan f

  • UK: Protesters paint Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

    LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London. The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 500-square-meter (5,400-square-foot) blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.” The gr

  • Trump raises eyebrows with comment about East Palestine mayor: ‘He’s very easy to find’

    Mr Trump also told a gaggle of media and onlookers to ‘have fun’

  • One year of war: The economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    On February 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Despite some predictions of a short conflict, the violence has dragged on for a year.&nbsp;Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or wounded – both civilians and soldiers – and millions have been displaced, while many Ukrainian cities and their infrastructure have been levelled. In this show, we look at the price of rebuilding Ukraine and the impact on its neighbours with Beata Javorcik, Chief Economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Also in this programme: We look back at how the war jeopardised Europe’s power supplies, and at plans for the future.&nbsp;&nbsp; The conflict has had repercussions on economies around the world.&nbsp;Our correspondents in Egypt report on the inflation crisis there.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Live: UN adopts resolution calling on Russia to end hostilities and leave UkraineWar at a distance: How the conflict in Ukraine has impacted lives worldwideUkraine won the ‘geek war’ but it wasn’t enough on the front line

  • Internal chaos plagues Bannon-fronted $FJB cryptocurrency, critics say

    When former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn took control of a MAGA-branded cryptocurrency in December 2021, the venture seemed poised for success. Bannon and Epshteyn, two original architects of Donald Trump's political operation, promoted it relentlessly on social media and on Bannon's hit podcast, positioning it as a rejection of President Joe Biden and an alternative currency for conservatives that would support job creation and regularly donate to charities. The name of the coin itself sought to capitalize on political divisions; dubbed $FJB, the currency takes its name from the shorthand version of the vulgar MAGA expression "F--- Joe Biden."

  • Adobe signs chip supplier Qualcomm for marketing tech software

    Adobe Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal with semiconductor Qualcomm Inc as a customer for its cloud-based marketing software. Once best known for tools like Photoshop used to create websites and digital marketing materials, Adobe has expanded its business to include software for managing those materials and tracking how well they work at bringing customers in the door. The subscription-based marketing software helped Adobe become one of the few software companies founded in the 1980s to navigate the transition to the modern cloud era and has helped nearly double its revenue since 2018.

  • Chinese consortium seals highway deal with Bosnia's Serb Republic

    A consortium of Chinese companies and the government of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic on Thursday sealed a 350 million marka ($190.5 million) loan deal for the construction of a section of a northern highway connecting the region with Serbia. China Overseas Engineering Group Co Ltd. and China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co Ltd., with help of the China Construction Bank, will plan, build and finance the 17-kilometre-long Brcko-Bijeljina section, Serb Republic Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic said at the signing ceremony.