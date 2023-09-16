US prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Donald Trump in election case

Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Family Research Council's Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington on Friday - Jose Luis Magana/AP

US federal prosecutors are seeking an order that would prevent Donald Trump from making “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case charging the former president with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed on Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

Prosecutors had foreshadowed for weeks their concerns about Mr Trump’s verbal attacks, but Friday’s request marks the first time they have proposed formal action to rein in speech that they say risks tainting the case and causing court workers and witnesses to live in fear of being targeted, the Associated Press reported.

The motion lays out what prosecutors say is a pattern of “false and inflammatory” statements about the case as well as comments meant to intimidate or harass people he believes are potential witnesses against him.

“Since the grand jury returned an indictment in this case, the defendant has repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements attacking the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses,” prosecutors wrote. “Through his statements, the defendant threatens to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool.”

They said Mr Trump’s rhetoric has already had an impact, noting how jurors in the trial of a man convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol recently sent a note conveying concern that he might have information about their identity.

If the order is granted, Mr Trump would be forced to dramatically limit the type of comments he makes about the case even as he seeks to turn his criminal woes to his political advantage while running to reclaim the White House in 2024. Still, it was not immediately clear what sanctions Mr Trump could face if he fails to curb his speech or how the judge might enforce even a limited gag order.

Mr Trump showed no signs of toning down his words, complaining about the motion on Truth Social shortly after it was filed and repeating his claim that the FBI and Justice Department had been “weaponised”. He repeated his familiar refrains that President Joe Biden was “crooked” and that Mr Smith was “deranged”.

Ron DeSantis speaks at the annual Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington on Friday. - Al Drago/Bloomberg

In Washington, the former president and and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made their cases to evangelical voters who gathered for a pair of events on Friday, seeking an edge with a voting bloc likely to play a pivotal role in selecting a 2024 presidential nominee.

The pressure was all on Mr DeSantis, who trails Mr Trump in the Republican primary contest by nearly 40 percentage points in most opinion polls, including among evangelical voters.

Both candidates spoke at a pair of national summits convened by the Concerned Women of America and the Family Research Council, evangelical advocacy groups that support laws restricting abortion among other issues.

At the Family Research Council event, Mr DeSantis defended allowing churches to remain open in Florida during the Covid-19 pandemic, drawing cheers from the ballroom crowd.

“We protected our religious institutions when so many states were running roughshod over people’s rights to practice their faith in full,” he said.

Mr DeSantis also talked up Florida’s law that bans abortion at six weeks, one of the most restrictive in the nation. “We have stood up,” he said.

Mr Trump also addressed abortion at the council event, saying he supports bans with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother, a position that was received coolly by the crowd.

Mr Trump said a more restrictive position on abortion damages Republicans in elections.

“They lost a lot of elections, and we can’t let that happen,” he said. “Many politicians who are pro-life do not know how to properly discuss the topic.”

Longtime president of the council, Tony Perkins, a prominent evangelical leader, did not endorse Mr Trump during his 2016 campaign and has yet to endorse a candidate this time around. But introducing Mr Trump, he praised him as “a man who fights for what he believes in.”

Even with Mr Trump’s sobering talk on abortion, there was little sign he has lost his grip on social conservatives. He received a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

