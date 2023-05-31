US proposes requiring automatic emergency braking in new vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed requiring automatic emergency braking on all new passenger cars and light trucks and set new performance requirements.

The new requirements proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would require most vehicles to comply three years after being finalized and is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes. The auto safety agency projects the rule would save at least 360 lives and reduce injuries by at least 24,000 annually.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)