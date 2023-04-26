US Private Label Beverages and Contract Packing Market Report 2022: Featuring Dairy Farmers of America, Louis Dreyfus Citrus, Niagara Bottling and Refresco

Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Private Label Beverages and Contract Packing in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get behind the scenes for an in-depth look at private label and co-packing trends and issues, plus get the low-down on capabilities of players in the co-packing industry.

This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation offers insight into private label beverage market production, quantifies the private label vs. branded market, offers representative pricing, sheds light on issues related to contract packing and discusses the trends affecting the private label and contract packing industry.

It includes an extensive contract packing directory, providing contact information for co-packers and details on their product, process and production capabilities.

Companies Mentioned

Dairy Farmers of America

Louis Dreyfus Citrus

Niagara Bottling

Refresco Group B.V.

The answers you need

Private Label Beverages and Contract Packing in the U.S. is suitable for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the market for private label products and contract packing, those seeking a contract packer for their beverage product, suppliers who sell product to contract bottlers or anyone requiring a better understanding of the specific processing capabilities of contract bottling operations.

How is the market for private label beverages performing?

What trends are shaping the private label industry?

Who can co-pack my products?

What private label categories are growing the fastest?

What are the pricing trends in contract packing?

Which contract packers have the right product and processing capabilities for my brand?

This private label and contract packing research report features

The report features a comprehensive analysis of the market for private label products as well as a look at the behind the scenes issues involved in contract bottling. It also includes a section devoted to performance of private label beverages and key manufacturers operating in this arena including the factors driving their performance. Contract packing trends and agreements are also discussed and a sample co-packing agreement is provided.

Additionally, the report features a directory of contract packers which serves as a resource for those in need of contract packing services or those who act as suppliers to the contract packing industry.

This unique and incredibly useful report includes:

Historical and current data on the overall private label category with specific detail on the private label market for beverages.

An overview of the major suppliers of private label beverages in the U.S. including Refresco, Dairy Farmers of America, Louis Dreyfus Citrus, Niagara Bottling and others.

Trends in contract packing by beverage category and a discussion of key issues.

Average pricing of contract packing for conversion only as well as full product contracts and full-product cost makeup and contract packing contract issues. Includes a sample contract.

A beverage contract packer list / indexed directory featuring contact information, product and processing capabilities, # of hot and cold fill lines, label specifications, capping capabilities and more.

Contract fillers' product production capabilities across a broad range of beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, dairy, beer, bottled water, wine and spirits based beverages, nutritional beverages, cocktail mixes, frozen concentrates, every drinks, energy shots, enhanced waters, cannabis drinks, fruit beverages and more.

Indication of contract fillers ability to address various processing requirements including hot fill, cold fill, aseptic, HPP, HYPA, heat sealed, ambient and carbonation, cross-referenced by capabilities for filling various packaging types including PET, HDPE, paperboard, can, aseptic, glass, pouch, polypropylene, aluminum, kegs and many more.

Indexed by location, product, process capabilities and more for easy access to packers meeting the right specifications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. CURRENT TRENDS IN PRIVATE LABEL

The Private Label Industry

Overview

Supplier Capabilities

The Private Label Industry by Distribution Channel

Overview

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Convenience/Gas

2. PRIVATE LABEL BEVERAGES BY CATEGORY

Private Label Beverages

Overview

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Milk

Bottled Water

Ready-to-Drink Tea and Coffee

Sports and Energy Drinks

Dairy Alternatives

3. MAJOR PRIVATE LABEL BEVERAGE SUPPLIERS

Leading Private Label Companies

Overview

Refresco Group B.V.

Overview

Marketing

Dairy Farmers of America

Overview

Louis Dreyfus Citrus

Overview

Niagara Bottling

Overview

4. CURRENT TRENDS IN CONTRACT PACKING

The Contract Packing Industry

Overview

Recent Developments

5. CONTRACT PACKING BY BEVERAGE CATEGORY

Contract Packed Beverages

Overview

Beer

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Fruit Beverages

Ready-to-Drink Tea and Coffee

Sports Drinks

6. PRICING OF CONTRACT PACKING

Contract Packing Pricing

Overview

Representative Pricing Data

Conversion Only

Full-Product Contracts

Full-Product Cost Estimates

Overview

7. CONTRACT PACKING CONTRACT ISSUES

Contract Issues

Overview

8. DIRECTORY OF BEVERAGE CONTRACT PACKERS

Beverage Contract Packers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hacjsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

