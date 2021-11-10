US prices rising at 6.2%, fastest rate for three decades

woman buying clothes

Americans' cost of living is rising faster than it has for three decades, with food and fuel driving the increases.

The consumer prices index for October showed prices rose 6.2% over the last twelve months.

It marks a sharp jump from September when prices were already rising at 5.4%.

Inflation has been a growing concern for shoppers and policymakers this year as the impact of the pandemic persists.

Even excluding the cost of food and fuel, which tend to me more volatile, prices were rising strongly at 4.6%.