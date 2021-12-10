US price rises hit highest level for 40 years

mother and child shopping in supermarket

Prices for American consumers are rising at their fastest annual rate since June 1982.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8% in the year to November according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Petrol prices jumped 6.1%, while the cost of second-hand cars, rent and food also rose.

However the monthly pace of price rises at 0.8% in November was slightly lower than October's 0.9%.

Rising inflation is putting pressure on President Biden's political agenda as he tries to pass his $1.9tn (£1.4tn) social spending bill.