US Presidential Polls: What Does the Indian-American Voter Want?

The US Presidential election is around the corner. Is Donald Trump is likely to stay put? Or will former Vice President Joe Biden carve his way back to the White House - only this time to sit in the Oval Office?



What does the Indian American voter feel, and who are they likely to vote for?



The Quint reached out to three prominent Indian Americans, Padma Bhushan Awardee and Thompson G. Marsh Professor of Law Ved Nanda, oncologist and community activist Dr Bharat Barai, and former trustee of the American India Foundation and CEO of Almax Ravi Tilak, to understand the pulse of our Indian community in America, ahead of the Presidential Polls in the US.



While “it is a roller-coaster ride with Trump,” opined Ravi Tilak; Ved Nanda observed that Biden will reform immigration, and Bharat Barai suggested that he wouldn’t be too quick to judge Kamala Harris even though he shared that he didn’t think Kamala Harris would get that many votes.













“Concluding debate was tilted in favour of President Trump,” said Ravi Tilak, on being asked his thoughts about the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Ved Nanda, on his part, opined that “Trump was good on style, but he did not say the truth.”

Dr Bharat Barai, was of the opinion that Trump did better in the second debate than the first.

Will COVID-19 impact Trump’s chances of re-elections?

In response to this question, Dr Barai said that the COVID crisis will hurt Trump, but he also added that nobody took COVID seriously at first.



Ved Nanda, however, pointed out that the administration did not do their job they way they should have.



Ravi Tilak said that he agrees with his co-panelists, but he also feels that the American media creates problems.











The panel also discussed Trump administration’s contentious immigration laws, what Biden could bring to the table, Kamala Harris’s Indian connection and how the American-Indian community perceives the presidential nominees and the polls.

Background

The Indian American forms an important demographic for both the Republican, as well as the Democratic Party.

Overall, there is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential election.

Indians are the second-largest group of people who have been naturalised as US Citizens, after Mexicans.

In the past, Indian-American voters have supported the Democratic party, but it has been reported that this trend may be evolving with more and more Indians making a Republican pivot.

