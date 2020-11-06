US presidential election odds: Biden replaces Trump as favourite to win

This combination of file pictures created on 22 October 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Odds have shortened on Joe Biden entering the White House as the Democratic challenger and president Donald Trump await the results of an unprecedented election campaign.

As of Thursday afternoon, online gambling companies Bet365 and Spreadex were giving Mr Trump a 9/1 chance of winning re-election. The best odds for Mr Biden were 1/12 from Betfred, SkyBet, Betway and Smarkets.

While national polls had shown a landslide for Mr Biden, in reality the results were a lot closer in some states than Democrats had hoped.

But the odds on Mr Trump securing a second term lengthened significantly as his opponent won key battlegrounds such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

“After a rollercoaster 24 hours, it looks like Donald Trump's prospect of re-election is finally starting to fade significantly as his route to victory narrows again,” said Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom.

A record $609m (£466m) has been bet on the outcome of the winner on Betfair Exchange as of Wednesday night. Of that money $318m (£244m) went on Mr Biden and $290m (£222m) on Mr Trump.

The 2016 presidential election also saw a record number of people place bets, as $258m (£198.7m) was spent gambling on the contest between Mr Trump and Hillary Clinton on Betfair Exchange.

Mr Rosbottom said: “The 2020 election is on course to become the biggest single betting event of all time.”

2020 US presidential election winner odds

As of Thursday afternoon, Oddschecker showed that Mr Biden was the favourite, with a few states left to be decided.

Mr Biden had odds of 1/12, and President Trump 9/1.

Winning party odds

The Oddschecker site, as of Thursday afternoon, had Democrats at 4/7; Republicans 7/5 and independents with the long shot odds of 250/1.