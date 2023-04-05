US President Joe Biden to visit UK after invite from King Charles

US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from King Charles to go to the UK on a state visit.

The King invited the US president during a recent telephone call.

The White House said Mr Biden had a "friendly conversation" with the monarch where they also discussed his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During the call, President Biden confirmed he would not be attending the coronation, but First Lady Jill Biden would represent the US at the event.

King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

In addition to the Royal Family, those attending the coronation will include the prime minister, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state, and other royals from around the world.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was "appreciative" of the offer from King Charles and "looks forward" to the visit.

"During that call the King offered for him [Biden] to come and do a state visit which the president accepted", Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"So they will see each other again very soon."

She said the King and President Biden "have a good relationship" and share common values on issues such as climate change.

During the call on Tuesday, which lasted between 25 and 30 minutes, Ms Jean-Pierre said the president discussed how he enjoyed meeting the late Queen at Windsor in 2021.

She said there was currently no timeframe for the visit, but it would be "in the near future".

Mr Biden visited the UK with his wife Jill last year for the Queen's funeral.

The Bidens attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

The White House has also confirmed President Biden will begin a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic in Belfast on 11 April.

This will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.