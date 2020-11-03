US President Elections 2020: Where and How to Watch Live Results

In a year characterised by uncertainty and chaos owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is heading to a presidential election that is heavily riddled with ‘unknowns’.

Besides the usual uncertainty over which candidate will come out on top, 2020 has posed a myriad number of other questions around the election.

Early voting has dominated this election, with 93,131,017 people already having cast their votes as of Sunday. According to CNN, this represents about 67 percent of the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

According to a report by The Guardian, early voting includes both in-person votes and mail-in and absentee ballots. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 59,126,562 mailed ballots returned to the election authorities, while there are still 32,084,041 outstanding mail ballots.

US Election 2020 Voting and Counting:

Most states will begin polling at 6 am EST (4:30 pm IST 3 November).

Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6:00 am or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday. The counting will begin as soon as voting is over in a particular state. The results are also publicly announced.

Counting the large number of mail-in-votes could take at least a few days making the outcome of key states like Vermont, Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin unpredictable.

Where to Watch Live Counting and Results

The Quint will be covering the US Presidential 2020 elections 24x7, bringing you updates on thequint.com with the most accurate updates. You can visit the website for the latest updates and we will also be sharing the updates on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media handles.

All major publications like the The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian will cover be giving live updates on the US election 2020 results on their websites and social media platforms through the day and night.

Live TV coverage will also be broadcasted by CNN, BBC and other international news networks. They will also be live streaming election results and updates on their website and YouTube channels.

