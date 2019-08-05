US President Donald Trump called to congratulate Colby Covington at UFC on ESPN 5 (video)

Colby Covington talking to Donald Trump

(Courtesy of UFC)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington put on perhaps the most impressive performance of his career on Saturday night. Following his victory over Robbie Lawler, Covington was put on the phone to talk with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Covington has long been a support of Trump, visiting him in the White House last year alongside UFC president Dana White after Covington won the interim belt. White is a longtime friend of President Trump's, which stems from Trump's support of the UFC in the early days of Zuffa ownership. White even spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Trump's campaign when he was first running for the Republican nomination, saying, "I stand with Donald Trump."

Though he has since been stripped of the interim belt for failing to fight Tyron Woodley, Covington has remained at or near the top of the welterweight rankings. He solidified a shot at current champion Kamaru Usman later this year with his win over Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 in Newark, N.J.

With Saturday's event being so close to Washington D.C. and New York City, Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric, attended the fights to show their family's support for Covington.

The president tweeted his support to Covington prior to the bout, but then spoke with him when Eric handed his phone over to Covington in the UFC on ESPN 5 backstage area.

"President Trump is making America great again and I'm making the UFC welterweight division great again," Covington said in his backstage comments.

"So let's unify these belts in November in Madison Square Garden so it's right down the street from the Trump family. I guarantee our president will come and watch this front row."

RELATED > Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile interview

Story continues

Highlights and full recap from UFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)