US prescription drug usage nowhere near level described in viral video | Fact check

The claim: Americans are 5% of the world's population, but consume 87% of the world's prescription drugs

A May 24 Facebook video shows a woman talking about Americans' use of prescription drugs.

"Did you know that America is 5% of all of the world's population and takes 87% of all prescription medications in the world?" says the woman.

The video garnered more than 1,000 shares in less than two weeks. The video was originally shared on TikTok, where it received more than 40,000 likes in the same amount of time.

Our rating: False

While the U.S. makes up about 4% of the global population, experts say it consumes only about 8% of the world's prescription drugs, not 87%.

US prescription drug use is well below 87% statistic

About 66% of American adults use prescription drugs, according to the Health Policy Institute. However, the country's global drug use is nowhere near what is described in the Facebook video.

Michael Kleinrock, senior research director at the IQVIA Institute of Human Data Science, told USA TODAY the video's claim is inaccurate.

"The 87% statement is very far from the evidence-based research we conduct, which would put the U.S. share of the use of prescription medicines at around 8%," Kleinrock said in an email.

He said IQVIA defines prescription medicines as all prescription drugs used in both hospital and clinic settings. It calculates volume by utilizing the World Health Organization's metric of "defined daily doses," or the assumed average dose of a drug per day.

IQVIA's 2023 global medicine use report shows that about 3.2 trillion defined daily doses of prescription drugs were consumed globally in 2022. Meanwhile, the institute's 2023 U.S. medicine report shows the U.S. consumed about 243 billion defined daily doses the same year, or about 8% of the global volume.

Kleinrock said he does not know the source of the 87% statistic, as IQVIA is the only global source on the subject.

"Every other official statistic for medicines – WHO, OECD, World Bank, WTO – are measures of drug sales, not volumes," Kleinrock said.

Spencer Wilson, a representative of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, told USA TODAY that IQVIA is the best-known source on global medicine use.

Stephen Kogut, a professor at the University of Rhode Island's College of Pharmacy, and Andrew Mulcahy, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan think tank, also told USA TODAY the claim is false.

Both said the U.S. leads the world in national spending on pharmaceuticals, but the country's use of prescription drugs is nowhere near 87%.

Mulcahy referenced a 2021 peer-reviewed report published by RAND that studied 32 high-income OECD countries. The report, which omitted countries like China and Brazil, found that the U.S. uses roughly 25% of the prescription drug volume among the studied countries.

A 2017 study by The Commonwealth Fund compared prescription drug use in the U.S. to nine other high-income countries, such as Australia and Canada. The study found that while Americans typically spend more on drugs, they use them at similar levels to the other countries studied.

Though there's no evidence the U.S. consumes 87% of prescription drugs worldwide, it does consume about 80% of the global opioid supply, according to CNBC.

With a population of about 335 million people, the U.S. also accounts for about 4.2% of the global population of over 8 billion, which is similar to the claim in the video.

The woman in the video is correct in saying the U.S. and New Zealand are the only countries that allow pharmaceutical commercials, but is slightly off in her claims about how the country's life expectancy ranks against that of other countries.

The CIA ranked the life expectancies of 227 countries and found that the U.S. ranks 48, not 68, while data from the United Nations Population Division placed the U.S. 43 out of 193.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The TikTok user couldn't be contacted.

