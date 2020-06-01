Dramatic Photos Emerge From Anti-Police Brutality Protests In The U.S.

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the United States have been protesting for days following the death of George Floyd. He was a Black man who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators rallied in cities across the U.S. and around the world, including London, Berlin and Toronto. The American protests have spilled into violent clashes and brutal police crackdowns. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and many cities have imposed strict curfews.

What began as peaceful demonstrations built into tense situations as seen in some of these jaw-dropping photos that have emerged over the weekend.

Minneapolis

A demonstrator holds her hand up as police advance during a protest against the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded about not being able to breathe.

Raleigh, N.C.

A protester is pepper-sprayed at point blank range as police in riot gear deployed tear gas, pepper spray and smoke bombs against demonstrators in downtown Raleigh on May 30, 2020.

Houston

George Floyd's niece Gabrielle Thompson, centre, cries as she hugs another woman during a "Justice for George Floyd" event in Houston on May 30, 2020.

Minneapolis

A police officer prepares to shoot tear gas on on May 29, 2020. in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

New York City

Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis.

New York City

Protesters in New York City clash with police officers during a protest on May 30, 2020.

Minneapolis

A protester has her eyes washed after being exposed to tear gas on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis.

Miami

A policeman kicks back a tear gas canister during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department on May 30, 2020.

New York City

Officers in New York City chase after protesters on May 30, 2020 as they march downtown.

Minneapolis

A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020.

Washington, DC

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Stop Killing Us" in front of a police line outside of the White House on May 30, 2020.

St. Paul, Minn.

Police in St. Paul, Minn. stand guard at the state capital building on on May 31, 2020 during a protest as unrest continues in the city and around the U.S. following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Los Angeles

On May 31, 2020, U.S. National Guard troops patrol in L.A.'s Fairfax District, which was damaged during unrest the day before. The troops were called in by California Gov. Gavin Newsom following violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death.

Charlotte, N.C.

A demonstrator in Charlotte, N.C. speaks to police on May 30, 2020.

Charlotte, N.C.

A demonstrator and a police officer hug in Charlotte, N.C. on May 30, 2020.

St. Paul, Minn.

Police fire tear gas and less-lethal rounds at protesters during a demonstration on May 29, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn.

Washington, DC

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on on May 31, 2020.

New York City

Protesters in New York City set a police vehicle on fire on May 30, 2020 during a protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

New York City

Protesters clash with police officers during a protest on May 30, 2020.

Denver

Denver police fire pepper balls during a protest outside the State Capitol on May 30, 2020.

London, U.K.

People in London hold placards as they join a spontaneous Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square on May 31, 2020.

Berlin

People attend a protest rally against racism on May 31, 2020 in Berlin.

Minneapolis

Protesters continue to rally in Minneapolis on May 31, 2020.

Los Angeles

A police officer prepares to fire rubber bullets during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, in Los Angeles on May 30, 2020.

Minneapolis

Protesters continue to rally in response to the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. in Minneapolis.

Washington, DC

Demonstrators, gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House on May 30, 2020, attempt to breach a police barricade during a protest.

Chicago

Police officers guarding the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago hold back protesters on May 30, 2020 during a rally and march to remember the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Las Vegas

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia

Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on May 30, 2020.

Minneapolis

Citizen medics help a protester clear her eyes in Minneapolis as police moved in aggressively with tear gas to clear a group of protesters.

Minneapolis

Protesters gathered near the Minneapolis police 5th Precinct in the hours before curfew on May 30, 2020.

Washington, D.C.

An injured women is tended to near the White House on May 30, 2020 during a protest of the killing of George Floyd.

New York City

New York Police Department officers arrest protesters on May 30, 2020.

Los Angeles

Demonstrators sit in an intersection on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles.

