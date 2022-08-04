US police charged over death of Breonna Taylor

Breaking News image

Four current and former US police officers have been arrested and charged over the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Ms Taylor was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky by plainclothes police executing a search warrant.

The hospital worker, 26, was shot multiple times as officers stormed the apartment.

Her death sparked racial injustice protests around the country.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

