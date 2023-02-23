US Physician Groups Market Exhibits 3.7% CAGR to hit USD 360.47 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, US Physician Groups Market to Reach USD 360.47 Billion by 2029; Prevalence of Various Medical Conditions and the Need For Early Diagnosis to Drive Market Growth

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Physician Groups Market size was valued at USD 271.41 billion in 2021 and USD 279.65 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 360.47 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Healthcare systems have primary care doctors, family physicians, and specialists such as pediatricians, gynecologists, and anesthesiologists. Growth of the market is attributed to the prevalence of various medical conditions and the need for early diagnosis. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “US Physician Groups Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

Optum, Inc. acquired Atrius Health for providing primary and specialty care to patients with high-quality care through every life stage. With this acquisition, Atrius Health will have access to more resources such as innovative technology and a broader range of healthcare expertise, services, and programs.

Advocate Aurora Health collaborated with Atrium Health to improve safety and outcomes and advance health equity.

November 2022 - Northwell Health opened a USD 10 million multidisciplinary clinic in Bay Shore to focus on patients for musculoskeletal care and rehabilitative services.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 3.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 360.47 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 279.65 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 152





Key Takeaways

According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., 1.9 million new cases of cancer are anticipated to be identified in the United States in 2022. Moreover

According to the American Cancer Society, 16.9 million cancer sufferers in the U.S. had sought medical attention.

In order to increase the scope of its cancer services in New York City, Northwell Health purchased Queens Medical Associates (QMA), a medical group practise and infusion facility.

According to statistics recently released by the American Medical Association (AMA), the percentage of small groups with 10 or fewer doctors has steadily decreased from 61.4% in 2012 to 53.7% in 2020.

Drivers and Restraints

Shift Toward Inorganic Strategies to Progress Market Development

Shift in the focus of market players for inorganic strategies is anticipated to drive the US Physician Groups Market growth. For the past few years, high workload, high administrative costs, and less financial stability are faced by physicians. Therefore, to reduce such challenges, small groups tend to merge with larger groups. In October 2022, Gastro Health partnered with Springfield Gastroenterology. Springfield Gastroenterology is combining three physicians and one advanced practice provider. The company aims to offer excellent care and personal attention through this partnership.

However, an increase in the employment of physicians in hospitals is expected to hamper the market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Collaboration Strategies by Key Players to Progress Market Track

The US Physician Groups Market share is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Permanente Medical Group, Inc., Optum, Inc., and Ascension constituted about 60% of the total market in 2021 and Permanente Medical Group, Inc. contributed about 34.3%. Optum, Inc. is actively expanding and strengthening its brand presence through various collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others. In October 2022, Optum, Inc. collaborated with Change Healthcare to connect and simplify the core clinical, payment, and administrative processes that healthcare providers and payers depend on to serve patients. The collaboration aims to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of the services.

Segments

2 to 10 Segment to Lead Due to Preference to Work in Small Practices

Based on the number of physicians, the market is divided into 2 to 10, 11 to 24, 25 to 50, and more than 50. The 2 to 10 segment accounted for the dominant part as traditional physicians above the age of 40 prefer to work in small practices.

Hospital-Owned Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Owing to Rising Acquisitions of Physician Practices

Based on ownership, the market is categorized into hospital-owned, physician-owned, and others. The hospital-owned is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the acquisition of physician groups by hospitals and a rising shift in physicians' preferences toward employment in hospitals.

Primary Care to Govern Owing to Rising Cases of Chronic and Acute Diseases

According to specialty, the market is segmented into primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, cardiology, dermatology, and others. Primary care segment is projected to govern the rising burden of chronic and acute diseases, demand among patient for various primary care facilities such as family medicine, general internal medicine, and early detection, and proper management of the disorders.





Private Health Insurance/Out-of-Pocket to Govern Due to Comprehensive Health Plans

According to payor, the market is segmented into public health insurance and private health insurance/out-of-pocket. Private health insurance/out-of-pocket segment is projected to dominate and have highest the CAGR due to comprehensive health plans.

Multi-Specialty to Govern Due to High-Quality Care at Lower Cost

According to type, the market is bifurcated into single-specialty and multi-specialty. Multi-specialty is projected to dominate and have the highest CAGR due to high-quality care at lower cost offered by groups with multi-specialty facilities and a preferential shift among solo practitioners due to distinct advantages in multi-specialty services such as providing greater financial stability.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the key players of physician groups.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

The Permanente Medical Group (U.S.)

Optum, Inc. (U.S.)

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (U.S.)

Cleveland Clinic (U.S.)

HealthCare Partners IPA (U.S.)

Ascension (U.S.)

Northwell Health (U.S.)

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) (U.S.)

Beaumont Health (U.S.)

Advocate Aurora Health (U.S.)

NYU Langone Hospitals (U.S.)

FAQs:

How big is the US Physician Groups Market?

Which companies dominate the US Physician Groups Market?

The Permanente Medical Group, Optum, Inc., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, HealthCare Partners IPA , Ascension, Northwell Health, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Beaumont Health, Advocate Aurora Health and NYU Langone Hospitals Are the top players in the market

Detailed Table of Content:

US Physician Groups Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Number of Physicians 2 to 10 11 to 24 25 to 50 More than 50 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ownership Physician-Owned Hospital-Owned Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Specialty Primary Care Pediatrics OB/GYN Ophthalmology Orthopedics Psychiatry Cardiology Dermatology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payor Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Single-Specialty Multi-Specialty

Competitive Analysis

U.S. Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, financials (Based on Availability)) Northwell Health Cleveland Clinic Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) Beaumont Health NYU Langone Hospitals Brigham and Women's Hospital Advocate Aurora Health HealthCare Partners, MSO Ascension The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. Optum, Inc. agilon health Hill Physicians Geisinger Health Select Physical Therapy



Continued...





