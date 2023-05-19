US PGA Championship 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from day two as Dustin Johnson chases lead

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Day two of the US PGA Championship will see the field cut in half as the contenders for the title look to move into position ahead of the weekend. Rory McIlroy battled illness and a poor start to remain in contention as Bryson DeChambeau set the clubhouse target on day one at Oak Hill.

On a course which has drawn comparisons to Winged Foot, the venue for his US Open triumph in 2020, a slimmed-down DeChambeau still possessed enough power to post six birdies and two bogeys in an opening 66 on Thursday.

That gave DeChambeau a one-shot lead over world No 2 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners, with Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley on two under par. Unheralded Eric Cole held the lead overnight on -5, although he only completed 14 holes and promptly double-bogeyed his first hole when returning on Friday morning.

McIlroy fought back from three over par after nine holes to return a 71, while Masters champion and world No 1 Jon Rahm surprisingly slumped to a six-over-par 76.

Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship:

US PGA Championship Day 2 updates

The 105th US PGA Championship continues at Oak Hill Country Club in New York

A handful of first rounds need to be completed on Friday morning after frost delayed the start on day one

A slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau has the overnight clubhouse lead at -4 after a brilliant round of 66

Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson started well at -3 but Rory McIlroy (+1) and Jon Rahm (+6) struggled

Leaderboard (all tee times BST): -4: DeChambeau (7.31pm)

-3: D Johnson, Scheffler (6.25pm), Conners (6.31pm)

-2: Block, Straka, Mitchell, Pieters, Scott, Rose, Cole, Fox (5.58pm), Hovland (6.47pm), Bradley (7.31pm)

-1: Davis, Homa, Kirk, Suh (7.26pm)

Others: McIlroy (+1), Morikawa (+1), Thomas (+2), Koepka (+2), Spieth (+3), Rahm (+6)

US PGA Championship 2023

14:37 , Luke Baker

A mixed bag for the Finau-Homa-Scott group at the driveable 14th. Homa and Scott go wide left of the green, while Finau is in a better position just short.

Finau’s pitch is delightful and he has a kick-in birdie to regain his dropped shot and climb to +1 for the tournament. Scott with a nice pitch from the left gives him a birdie chance and he sinks it! Back up to -2 for the Aussie. Homa was waaay left but scrambles well to also have a birdie shot, which he sinks to move to -1.

Birdies all round for this group - great hole for them.

US PGA Championship 2023

14:30 , Luke Baker

A couple of European Ryder Cup hopefuls moving up the leaderboard to -2 though. Justin Rose with an opening birdie at the 10th, while Sepp Straka gains a shot at the 7th.

A bit further down, Xander Schauffele drops a 10-foot putt in deadweight at the 13th (his 4th) for a first birdie of the day and a move to +1. He was much-fancied ahead of this tournament and he’s heading in the right direction.

US PGA Championship 2023

14:27 , Luke Baker

A decent pitch from the back of the green by Homa but work to do with the par putt and it comes up short. A shot dropped so he goes back to level par.

Adam Scott also bogeyed the hole to slip to -1, while further up the course, flying PGA pro Michael Block has hit his first obstacle today as he bogeys the 8th to drop to -2.

US PGA Championship 2023

14:18 , Luke Baker

It’s been a compelling morning at the US PGA Championship so far

Jon Rahm faces day two battle to make the cut at US PGA Championship

14:15 , Luke Baker

World No 1 Jon Rahm faced an uphill battle to make the halfway cut on day two of the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Seeking back-to-back major titles following his Masters triumph at Augusta National last month, Rahm birdied his opening hole in the first round before slumping to a six-over-par 76.

US Open champion and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick failed to record a single birdie as he recorded the same score to trail clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau by 10 shots.

Jon Rahm faces day two battle to make the cut at US PGA Championship

US PGA Championship 2023

14:11 , Luke Baker

Homa looks slightly bemused as he goes flag-hunting at the par-five 13th but airmails his third shot off the back of the green. That will be a challenging up-and-down to save par and maintain his momentum.

Patrick Cantlay needs to make a charge today after starting at +4 and it’s so far, so good. He birdied the 10th (his 1st) and a nice iron into 12 gives him another birdie look to reach +2.

US PGA Championship 2023

14:08 , Luke Baker

Max Homa has been on a charge this morning as he climbs to -1, just three back from DeChambeau

Here comes @MaxHoma23 👀



With back-to-back birdies, he is just three shots off the lead @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/cPZt1oXhVm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

US PGA Championship 2023

13:58 , Luke Baker

A tricky little putt down the hill for Tony Finau slips wide to the right and that’s a dropped shot as he returns to +2. Frustrating for Finau, who was on a roll.

Max Homa makes birdie on the same hole though with a similar putt - he’s gone back to back and is in the red numbers at -1.

US PGA Championship 2023

13:54 , Luke Baker

Thomas Pieters goes back-to-back with the birdie sauce. He’s now up to -3, one stroke behind the lead of DeChambeau. Meanwhile, it’s been a solid start from Dustin Johnson (-3) with back-to-back pars and similar for Adam Scott (-2)

Tom Kim goes viral at US PGA Championship with embarrassing mud moment on day one

13:45 , Luke Baker

Tom Kim admitted he missed the anonymity of playing in tournaments without widespread television coverage after an embarrassing incident at Oak Hill.

Kim unwittingly provided the viral moment of day one of the US PGA Championship after an errant tee shot on the par-four sixth, his 15th of the day.

The world number 19 thought he could play his ball from the edge of the hazard but discovered the ground was considerably softer and muddier than he anticipated.

Television footage captured Kim emerging with his legs covered in mud and kept rolling as he decided he may as well find a cleaner part of the creek in which to wash his legs and trousers.

“I think the world has seen enough already of it,” Kim joked as he was shown the footage while speaking to Sky Sports following a round of 73.

Kim goes viral at US PGA Championship with embarrassing mud moment

US PGA Championship 2023

13:42 , Luke Baker

Good stuff from Max Homa. A top-10 player in the world who was a bit overlooked for this week but has recovered well after a slow-ish start. He makes a clutch par putt on the 10th to start his second round and takes advantage with a birdie to follow at 11. He’s up to Evens for the championship now.

(EPA)

US PGA Championship 2023

13:40 , Luke Baker

Thomas Pieters makes a putt from downtown on the 3rd to move to -2 - currently a tie for 7th. He’s been joined there this morning by big-hitting Australian Cam Davis who makes three straight birdies on holes 13, 14 and 15 to surge up the leaderboard.

US PGA Championship 2023

13:35 , Luke Baker

Have yourself a day, Michael Block! The PGA professional is attacking pins and looks like he belongs among the world’s best here. This is the fifth time he’s qualified for the PGA Championship as one of the 20 PGA pros but he’s never made the cut.

However, he birdies the 14th (his 5th) for a third birdie of the day and he’s at -3, just one stroke off the lead. What a story!

US PGA Championship 2023

13:33 , Luke Baker

A lot of big-hitters (literally and figuratively) heading out for their second rounds, trying to climb the leaderboard or maintain the good position they’ve created. We’ll keep you across how they get on.

The trio of Tommy Fleetwood (+2), Hideki Matsuyama (+2) and Cameron Young (+4) are currently on their second hole (the 11th), while Tony Finau (+1), Max Homa (+1) and Adam Scott (-2) are finishing up the 10th (their 1st). Finau has had the ideal start with a stunning approach leaving him a five-footer for birdie, which he sinks to move to +1. He was +6 after nine holes of his first round, remember...

Tyrrell Hatton (+7), Dustin Johnson (-3) and Xander Schauffele (+2) have just teed off on the 10th and behind them will be Patrick Cantlay (+4), Rickie Fowler (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+3). Some great golf coming up.

PGA Championship tee times and featured groups including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

13:25 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau could all contend at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The New York course hosts this event for a fourth time, with a strong field set to battle across four days.

Defending champion Justin Thomas will hope to again challenge but plenty of focus will be on the leading trio in the world, with Scheffler and Rahm, winner of the Masters, in particularly excellent form in 2023.

But Oak Hill has produced a surprise major winner before, and an unexpected contender could well emerge from talented and deep list of entrants.

Here are the tee times and featured groups for the 2023 PGA Championship.

PGA Championship tee times and featured groups

US PGA Championship 2023

13:17 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Justin Rose got himself to -1 on the final hole of his first round. A lovely boost to finish things off.

Closing out in style 👏@JustinRose99 finishes his opening round 1-under and T11 after this birdie @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/V4g0Zu8baG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

US PGA Championship 2023

13:10 , Luke Baker

PGA professional Michael Block is flying at the start of his second round. 20 PGA pros qualify for the PGA Championship every year and this is Block’s fifth appearance at the major. He’s not your normal teaching pro and he’s showing his class.

He birdied the 10th (his 1st) and then stuck an approach all over the flag at 12 for a kick-in birdie. Two-under for his round and -2 for the championship, well on track to make the cut which will surely be his aim.

(AP)

US PGA Championship 2023

13:07 , Luke Baker

Eric Cole had a chance to get a shot back after his double-bogey disaster but the putter went cold after a gorgeous iron shot into the 7th wasn’t capitalised on.

In terms of other notable first-round finishers, Justin Rose chipped in form just off the green on 18 to card a one-under round of 69. Good stuff by the Englishman. Phil Mickelson’s normally incredible pitching let him down on the final hole however, as a pitch stayed in the rough and he double-bogeyed to fall to +3 with a 73. Gutting for Lefty

US PGA Championship 2023

12:52 , Luke Baker

A nice finish to his first round from Mito Pereira. He looked set to win this tournament last year, leading up 18 on Sunday, but collapsed to allow Justin Thomas to sneak in and take glory.

Pereira signs for a two-over round of 72 and will be back out there in a little under an hour’s time for his second round

Book a birdie for Mito Pereira to close out his opening round. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/poXUhYEioW — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2023

US PGA Championship 2023

12:45 , Luke Baker

Ah... That is not the start to round two that overnight leader Eric Cole wanted. He was in the middle of the fairway at the 6th from his tee shot but with his first shot on Friday, he fats it and finds the stream to the left of the green...

Takes the drop, finds the green this time but can’t sink a 12-footer for bogey and that’s immediately two dropped shots. He goes from -5 to -3 and out of the lead

US PGA Championship 2023 - latest odds

12:28 , Luke Baker

So after Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler surged on day one, while Jon Rahm faltered and Rory McIlroy battled, what do the tournament odds now look like.

Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is now the favourite but there’s plenty of value there.

Odds courtesy of Betfair

2023 PGA Championship outright winner (selected odds)

Scottie Scheffler - 9/4

Dustin Johnson - 13/2

Viktor Hovland - 11/1

Bryson DeChambeau - 12/1

Corey Conners - 14/1

Rory McIlroy - 20/1 - (was 10/1)

Keegan Bradley - 22/1

Adam Scott - 25/1

Eric Cole - 28/1

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele - 33/1

Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox, Tony Finau - 40/1

Max Homa - 50/1

Jon Rahm - 100/1 - (was 13/2)

US PGA Championship 2023

12:23 , Luke Baker

Welcome back to day two of the 2023 US PGA Championship. We’ve got live coverage all day for you as round one gets completed and round two gets underway.

‘I doubted myself’: Bryson DeChambeau reflects on poor year after flying US PGA start

12:23 , Luke Baker

A year after withdrawing before the start of the US PGA Championship following hand surgery, Bryson DeChambeau set the clubhouse target on a weather-delayed opening day at Oak Hill.

DeChambeau carded six birdies and two bogeys in an opening four-under-par 66 on a course that lived up to comparisons with Winged Foot, the venue for his dominant US Open victory in 2020.

Much has happened to the 29-year-old since then, including a feud with Brooks Koepka, being labelled an eight-year-old by his equipment manufacturer after complaining his driver “sucks” during the Open Championship and abandoning his unhealthy bulking regime.

DeChambeau also joined LIV Golf last year, five months after pledging his loyalty to the PGA Tour, while Thursday’s round included accidentally hitting fellow competitor Kenny Pigman – who was on the 18th tee – with a wild approach to the 17th.

‘I doubted myself’: Bryson DeChambeau reflects on poor year after flying US PGA start

Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau impresses

12:19 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy battled illness and a poor start to remain in contention for a third US PGA Championship title as Bryson DeChambeau set the clubhouse target at Oak Hill.

On a course which has drawn comparisons to Winged Foot, the venue for his US Open triumph in 2020, a slimmed-down DeChambeau still possessed enough power to post six birdies and two bogeys in an opening 66.

Yet the unheralded Eric Cole moved into the lead on five-under just before the klaxon sounded to stop play, although he is yet to complete his round due to frost delaying the start of play. Competing in just his second major at the age of 34, Cole leapfrogged DeChambeau with three straight birdies in the fading light and will resume on the 6th (his 15th) on Friday morning.

Afternoon starters Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott also looked set to finish on -4 but dropped shots at the 18th as they elected to finish the hole after the klaxon had sounded. Johnson was flawless in making four birdies and no bogeys before a par putt slipped wide at 18 for a dropped shot that meant a three-under round of 67. Meanwhile, after making five birdies and one bogey through 17 holes, Scott had a disaster on 18 as he took two shots to get out of the bunker and carded a double bogey for a two-under round of 68, suddenly three behind the leader.

World No 2 Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners were alongside Johnson at -3 having completed their rounds earlier in the day, with Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley on two-under-par alongside a disappointed Scott.

McIlroy fought back from three over par after nine holes to return a 71, while Masters champion and world No 1 Jon Rahm surprisingly slumped to a six-over-par 76.

Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as slimmer Bryson DeChambeau impresses