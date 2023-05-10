Tiger Woods - US PGA 2023: What time it starts, how to watch and latest odds - Shutterstock/Erik S Lesser

Justin Thomas prevailed at the last PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Olkahoma in dramatic style, when he overcame a seven-stroke deficit on the final day before defeating Will Zalatoris in a play-off.

This year's tournament will take place at the Oak Hill Country Club,a much loved venue for Rory McIlroy who will be looking to challenge for a fifth elusive major title and his second PGA Championship title.

The Northern Irishman will be looking to bounce back after missing the cut at Augusta National and a disappointing performance at the Wells Fargo Championship.

World No 1 Jon Rahm will be looking for more major success following his victory at Augusta National in April

Whilst Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will be looking to challenge for their maiden major victory in New York.

There are 18 LIV Golf players expected to tee it up at Rochester, including six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and two-time Wannmaker trophy winner Brooks Kopeka who will look to build on his runner-up finish at the Masters last month.

When is it?

The PGA was traditionally the final major to be held each year until 2019, when it was moved from its original August slot to May.

The event is now the second major to be staged coming after the Masters and this year's championship will be held between Thursday May 18 and with the final around on Sunday May 21.

What time will it start?

The early starters in the opening two rounds will begin around 8am (1pm BST) with the final few groups out at approximately 8.30pm.

The final few groups on days three and four, after the cut, will be from around 7pm to 7.30pm for the leading group.

How can I watch on TV?

Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from May 18-21 with extended coverage from across all four rounds.

What happened last year?

Justin Thomas won the 2022 US PGA Championship, making history in coming back from being seven strokes behind to win his second major title. Thomas matched the record for the biggest comeback victory in the tournament's history.

Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Here pictured an emotional Thomas after winning, his late grandfather was also a professional golfer who competed in several major championships. Which made this moment even more special to the Thomas family.

“I know somewhere up there, grandpa was definitely watching today and pulling for me. It’s very, very cool to be able to share this moment with my family” said Thomas.

What are the latest odds after round three?

Jon Rahm 7/1

Rory Mcllroy 10/1

Scottie Scheffler 9/1

Justin Thomas 20/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Correct odds as of May 10

Who is in the PGA Championship field and tee times?

The full entry list for the 2023 PGA Championship has been announced with a preliminary list of 155 players for the event at Rochester's Oak Hall Country Club.

Tee times for the opening two rounds will be confirmed on Tuesday May 16.

Full field list for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill has been announced.#PGAChamphttps://t.co/1W2NP3hsRs — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 10, 2023

What is the latest US PGA Championship news?

By James Corrigan

Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard will make history at next week’s US PGA Championship when they become the first male twins to play in the same major.

The 22-year-olds discovered on Wednesday that they will both tee it up at Oak Hill, emulating the Thai twins, Aree and Naree Song who played in the women’s Kraft Nabisco Championship as 13-year-olds in 2000.

Fellow Dane Thomas Bjorn acknowledged the Hojgaard achievement as a “proud moment for golf in our country”.

“It’s amazing to see Rasmus and Nicolai in the [US] PGA [Championship] field,” the former Ryder Cup captain told Telegraph Sport, “It’s a great opportunity for them both to measure their games against the best as they are setting out on their journey to become stars in the game. Their talent is huge and it will be fun to see how they get on.”

The Hojgaards have become no strangers to ripping up the record books since bursting onto the professional scene as teenagers. Two years ago, they not only became the first twins to win on the DP World Tour, but remarkably did so on back-to-back weekends in Switzerland and Italy.

The identical twins have five Tour titles between them, with Rasmus - the younger by 3 minutes - leading the way with three. They have also racked up five major appearances, with Nicolai nudging that race with three.

Inevitably, there seems an ever-running dispute in the locker room about who is better and who has the greater potential and the rankings are similarly in conflict with Nicolai 107th and Ramsus eight positions behind.

They have been mentioned as possibilities for this Ryder Cup and both will be keen for good performances at the famous Rochester in upstate New York, if only to thrust their way further into the reckoning to make Luke Donald’s dozen in Rome in September.

The entry list for the second major of the year confirmed the absence of Tiger Woods, the 15-time major winner who underwent ankle surgery last month. There was no chance the 47-year-old would play, with even the Open at Hoylake in July a huge doubt.

However, Jordan Spieth, who withdrew from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas with a wrist complaint, is on the Oak Hill starting sheet. The 29-year-old needs the Wanamaker Trophy to become the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam and so beat Rory McIlroy in the race to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in the pantheon.

There are 18 LIV Golf players in the field, including England’s Paul Casey who must have believed that, at 131st in the world, he would miss out. The 45-year-old finished runner-up behind Collin Morikawa in the USPGA three years ago

