US PGA 2023 live: latest updates and scores from second round at Oak Hill

Welcome to our coverage for day two of the 2023 US PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club. After (most) of the first round was completed, there were some familiar names towards the top of the leaderboard as well as some more unfamiliar ones.

Eric Cole, playing in just his second major championship, leads the way at five under after 14 holes but not too far behind him is Bryson DeChambeau on four under. Former world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for third at three under, alongside Corey Connors and Dustin Johnson.

Viktor Hovland, who had a good run at last year's Open Championship is at -2 alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. it was a more difficult day for Rory McIlroy, but far from a disaster. James Corrigan wrote this in his report of yesterday's play:

Rory McIlroy called his first round of the US PGA “a mess” but he somehow still managed to fight his way through the clutter to shoot a 71 and stand just five off the clubhouse pace set by resurgent LIV rebel Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy accepts, however, that he will “have to play a lot better than this if I am going to figure in this tournament”. The stats implied his effort was fairly remarkable. Still fighting his driver and the dreaded two-way miss, McIlroy hit only two fairways, his fewest ever in a major. This rough is, to put it mildly, substantial, so to limit the damage to one-over was courageous. And his par save on the second (his 11th hole of the day) could be classed as heroic. Certainly, it handed him a cape in which to carry the momentum and play his last seven holes in two-under and at least keep himself in sight of the resurgent Bryson DeChambeau one clear of the players who finished over a group including world No 2 Scottie Scheffler and another member of the Saudi-funded circuit in Dustin Johnson.

It was, though, an even more trying day for 2023 Masters champion and current world No 1 Jon Rahm, who carded a six-over 76 in his opening round to put him in a tie for 117th. A lot of work to do if he is to make it to the weekend.

The first few groups of the second round are about to tee off and we will be here for all of the updates on round two at Oak Hill over the next 12 hours or so.

