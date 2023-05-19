US PGA 2023 live: latest updates and scores from second round at Oak Hill

Justin Rose is into a tie for the lead on four under par - Seth Wenig/AP

04:34 PM

A couple of bad shots in quick succession

Homa has a difficult chip just off the green on the third, but he duffs it about three feet.

Justin Rose missed the 18th fairway with his drive and turns over his approach from the rough, finding the bunker front-left of the green. Would be a good par save from there. No bogeys yet for Rose.

Dustin Johnson gets his first birdie of the day on the second, his 11th hole of the day to go to -2 for the tournament.

04:32 PM

Long, long putt

Canada's Nick Taylor is in a tie for 39th place on two over par but look at him sinking this long-range putt

Tracking ... tracking ... IN!



What a putt from @NTaylorGolf59 🔥pic.twitter.com/m8w5WnoQA2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

04:30 PM

Later groups

A number of players currently in the top ten of the leaderboard are yet to tee off in their second round. Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland are all setting off in the next few hours.

04:27 PM

Current cut line

The current cut line is at four over par as it stands. Not a lot of players under par at the moment with Oak Hill proving a real challenge

04:22 PM

Rose remains at -4

The Englishman takes an age to line up his short par putt. It works, he sinks it. Tidy round so far, very tidy. No bogeys so far.

Justin Rose, of England, waves after his putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y - AP/Seth Wenig

04:14 PM

Dustin Johnson with a par putt on the first (his 10th)

Plenty of pars for him today and just the one bogey and he makes it from 20-odd feet. Excellent golf.

04:12 PM

Michael Block has responded to that awful double bogey well

Nailed a drive and then his approach has rolled up the slope from distance to leave himself a 15ft birdie putt on a very difficult hole. Stopping the rot, at least.

04:08 PM

New co-leader alert!

Rose birdies the 16th, his seventh, to go to -4 for the tournament, the first man to match DeChambeau today.

Draining it with authority 💪@JustinRose99 now owns a share of the lead @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/Cqj4wT4xkK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

Cantlay then confidently sinks his birdie putt to go to -3 for the day and +1 overall.

The current cut is at +4. Sepp Straka is four within that now after missing a foot-and-a-half long par putt... you don't want that.

04:01 PM

Tyrrell Hatton salvaging something from his weekend

He birdies his ninth hole of the day to go out in -3. Still +4 for the tournament but with a much better chance of making the cut than he had a couple of hours ago.

Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts to his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

03:55 PM

Mickelson misses a short putt

Pushed it left and goes to +4 overall. A bit messy for Phil. Cam Davis gets his fourth and fifth birdies of the day in succession to go back to that group at -2. Not too many men under par and very few indeed far under par.

Michael Block, on the back of that bogey, plays an awful shot off the tee on the par three fifth. A shank? Hard exactly to see where it went on the TV images, but it was bad. A replay shows it went at pretty much a 45-degree angle right. We've all done it...

Looks like it may have bounced off something on the far right and bounced back to the middle of the hole. He's still got 70 or so yards to go. He makes a bit of a hash of the next shot too, short of the bunker in front of the green... needs to try and avoid a nightmare here.

He gets it out well enough and has a slippery 10ft bogey putt...

03:45 PM

Homa maisses his birdie putt

Goes out in 34 with just two pars...

Tony Finau makes his par putt to go out in a one-over 36. Block does not make his up-and-down and slips back to -2. Should have sunk that putt and it's a six for him.

03:43 PM

Block has an awkward chip on the fourth

He's in the rough on the upslope of a greenside bunker. His feet aren't in the trap but they are very unevenly placed on the slops he has an extreme upward lie. He plays it well, delicately knocking it just a few feet beyond the hole. Four birdies and one bogey is very good going today from the 46-year-old club pro.

Michael Block of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York - Getty Images/Darren Carroll

03:39 PM

Homa going backwards now

He follows up his bogey at 16 with another on 17. He has, at least, a decent chance of making birdie on 18, his ninth of the day. His short approach ran towards the hole and is around 10ft away.

Dustin Johnson misses another makeable putt... just not really going for him today.

03:35 PM

James Corrigan is at Oak Hill

Just come in from the course and the conditions are very playable even if the layout, itself, is uber demanding. There is a stiff breeze and the occasional gust takes you by surprise. Think the afternoon starters - including Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - will get the worst of it as the winds are forecast to rise towards the 30mph mark. The challenge would thus transform from tricky to treacherous.

03:32 PM

Lovely touch from Fleetwood here

That chip in on the 17th (his eighth hole) gets him back to level par for the day and +2 overall. Dustin Johnson's run of pars comes to an end with a bogey on his seventh hole of the day.

03:30 PM

Rose misses a chance to go to -4

His ball just slips right of the cup. Close, though and he's playing well and creating plenty of birdie chances. Taking some of them, at least.

03:24 PM

Homa's par-less run continues

Unfortunately for him it's with a bogey on 16th so he moves back to -1 overall and tied for 12th. A while until a few of the names near the top tee off: 7.31pm for DeChambeau, around half past for Scheffler and Conners and 6.47 and 7.31 for Hovland and Bradley.

03:20 PM

Rose misses the fairway by some margin on the 13th

A bit hooky... and he's in the rough. It didn't look like a brilliant lie.

03:09 PM

Justin Rose birdies the 12th, his third...

That moves him to -2 for the day and -3 overall. Nobody has broken DeChambeau's -4 yet so far today. Tony Finau, meanwhile, sinks a nasty five-footer for par to stay at +2. He is even par for the day.

Cantlay drops a shot to go back to +2 overall and -2 for his round.

02:59 PM

Patrick Cantlay has started very well

A four-over 74 yesterday but birdies on his first, third and fifth holes have put him back in the top 30 at +2 overall.

02:53 PM

Homa back on the charge

He birdies 15th which makes his run today: par, birdie, birdie, bogey, birdie, birdie. -3 for the day, the best score of anyone along with Michael Block who birdies the first (his 10th) to go to -3 overall and for the day.

Max Homa of the United States plays a second shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York - Andy Lyons/Getty Images

02:46 PM

Eric Cole slips back further

He is now +1 for the day after two and -2 for the tournament, tied for sixth. Just needs to stop the rot a bit now. Dropped a couple this morning finishing off his first round and has now dropped a further shot at the start of his second round.

02:44 PM

Dustin Johnson with another chance to share the lead

It's a good putt on the 14th but misses just right. That's five consecutive pars for DJ so far today.

02:40 PM

Max Homa's interesting day continues

After a bogey on 13, he birdies 14 to go back to -2 for the day. Just the one par in his opening five holes... Adam Scott does similar, birdying 14 after bogeying 13 to go back to -2.

02:29 PM

Dustin Johnson lips out for birdie on his fourth today

A 20ft putt, he gave it some but it had just a bit too much pace for it to drop. Would have taken him into a tie for the lead. Decent start for DJ today.

Dustin Johnson of the United States tees off during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

02:22 PM

Block bogeys to move back to -2

A little too much, but that is no disaster. Justin Rose begins his second round as he ended his first, with a birdie. Not a chip-in this time, but he is now at -2 overall and tied for sixth.

02:20 PM

Cantlay moves to +3 overall and -2 for the day

He sinks a 15ft, slippery birdie putt on the third. He's in the group with Mickelson and Fowler.

02:12 PM

Michael Block having a more difficult time of it

He has left himself a 40-ft putt for par so will likely move back out of that group at -3.

02:07 PM

Max Homa making moves

Here comes @MaxHoma23 👀



With back-to-back birdies, he is just three shots off the lead @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/cPZt1oXhVm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

02:06 PM

A bit of a mis-read for Dustin Johnson on his third hole

A slippery and tricky downhill one but one with not quite as much left to right borrow as he anticipated. Still, a tap-in for par.

02:00 PM

Johnson hacks out of the rough with a high-lofted club

He finds the green and has a 15ft birdie putt on the 12th, his third hole of the day.

Fleetwood with a decent approach into the green on the par-5 13th. Probably a 22-ft putt for birdie, though.

01:50 PM

Thomas Pieters now moves into a tie for second at -3

A birdie on the par five fourth hole moves him one from the overall lead of Bryson DeChambeau.

He is not happy with his tee shot on the following par 3, though, hitting it right into the bunker. He looks fairly disgusted at himself as well he might be after a couple of birdies on the previous two holes.

Dustin Johnson pars his third hole of the day to stay at -3.

01:49 PM

Michael Block continues his fine start to the day

He has gone 3-3-3-5-3-3 for his first six holes of the day and is now at -3 overall, in a tie for second. He is the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club and this is his fifth US PGA Championship.

Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, walks the 14th hole during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

01:43 PM

Mickelson's second is a decent effort

From the rough way, way, way left on the 10th, he lands it towards the back of the green and it just rolls onto the back fringe. It's a long putt from there, if he chooses to putt it.

01:38 PM

DJ nearly into a tie for the lead...

But he lips out on the 10th, his first of the day, to stay at -3. A little gentler and it may have dropped.

01:37 PM

Mickelson and Fowler get their second rounds under way

Fowler pulls his a little and finds the rough on the left. Mickelson hits a horrible slice – a truly horrible slice – and will have a tricky shot if not a drop from there. "My god," he mutters to himself not long after striking the ball.

We've all been there, Phil...

01:30 PM

Davis makes that putt to move to -2

Cameron Young, after a bogey on the 10th, birdies the 11th to move back to +4 overall.

Cameron Young of the United States chips onto the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, USA, 18 May 2023 - Shutterstock/Erik S Lesser

01:23 PM

Aussie Cam Davis going well so far

-2 after five holes today (-1 overall) and he has given himself a very short birdie putt on the155-yard par-3 15th, his sixth of the day. That would move him into a tie for sixth.

01:19 PM

Fleetwood narrowly misses a birdie putt on his first hole of the day

The knees bend as the ball sneaks narrowly left of the cup. He stays at +2 for the tournament.

Keith Mitchell, though, sinks his birdie putt to move to -2 and into a big group of players on that score.

01:12 PM

Cole with a long putt for birdie on his 18th

Good line but sends it just a few feet past. He should tap that in for an opening-round 67. Not too shabby.

01:05 PM

Rose chips in on the 18th!

Out of the greenside rough and nearly dead weight as it rolls into the cup. He finishes his first round with a birdie for 69.

Closing out in style 👏@JustinRose99 finishes his opening round 1-under and T11 after this birdie @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/V4g0Zu8baG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2023

01:03 PM

Michael Block has made a move early on day two

He is now two under for the day and tournament after three, moving him to tied for sixth.

01:02 PM

Ben Taylor still at +1 for the tournament

He has two holes to play as he finishes off his round and is currently tied for 26th.

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie from a bunker at the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

12:56 PM

Mickelson pars the 17th...

...but then makes a mess of the final hole to double bogey it. That means he finishes his opening round with a 73 at two over. Rickie Fowler also finishes his round, ending on 73.

12:54 PM

That was a double bogey for Cole on his first hole of the day

He moves out of the lead and back to -3... DeChambeau now the sold leader.

12:45 PM

Mickelson on the 17th

His drive did not find the fairway, missing left. Left himself 230 to the pin and he runs it onto the green but well past the hole. It's a decent effort given the difficulty of the rough. He has left himself a 55ft birdie putt, with the hole up a tier. Tricky.

12:38 PM

Victor Perez pars his 16th hole

Finishing off the first round, too. He two-putts from 60ft or so to remain minus one for the tournament. Justin Rose has parred the par-3 15th to stay at -1 too.

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie from a bunker at the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship - Shutterstock/Erik S Lesser

A bit of an up-and-down round from the Englishman: six birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in his first 15 holes.

12:27 PM

Trouble for Cole

His second shot on six finds the water... not the best start to the day.

12:26 PM

Cole finds the fairway

Finishing off his first round at -5, with a handful of holes left to play, overnight leader Eric Cole sends a 320-yard drive down the middle of the fairway on hole six, his 15th. 175 to the pin from there, with water all along the left.

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

12:13 PM

Revere him or revile him, Bryson DeChambeau cannot be ignored

The big-hitter's first-round 66 at the US PGA seems to be reflective of a greater equilibrium in his life and a less-obsessive approach.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States walks the ninth green during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. - Getty Images/Warren Little

Read Oliver Brown's full feature on his opening round and the man himself, here.

12:01 PM

Round two tee times

Full tee times for the second round are available here. We have picked out some of the most prominent names below, though. All times BST.

Starting on hole one:

18:25 Brooks Koepka (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Gary Woodland (US)

18:36 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

18:47 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Jordan Spieth (US)

18:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

19:09 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

19:31 Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

Starting on hole 10:

13:00 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)

13:11 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:33 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

14:06 Billy Horschel (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

11:30 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our coverage for day two of the 2023 US PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club. After (most) of the first round was completed, there were some familiar names towards the top of the leaderboard as well as some more unfamiliar ones.

Eric Cole, playing in just his second major championship, leads the way at five under after 14 holes but not too far behind him is Bryson DeChambeau on four under. Former world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for third at three under, alongside Corey Connors and Dustin Johnson.

Viktor Hovland, who had a good run at last year's Open Championship is at -2 alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. it was a more difficult day for Rory McIlroy, but far from a disaster. James Corrigan wrote this in his report of yesterday's play:

Rory McIlroy called his first round of the US PGA “a mess” but he somehow still managed to fight his way through the clutter to shoot a 71 and stand just five off the clubhouse pace set by resurgent LIV rebel Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy accepts, however, that he will “have to play a lot better than this if I am going to figure in this tournament”. The stats implied his effort was fairly remarkable. Still fighting his driver and the dreaded two-way miss, McIlroy hit only two fairways, his fewest ever in a major. This rough is, to put it mildly, substantial, so to limit the damage to one-over was courageous. And his par save on the second (his 11th hole of the day) could be classed as heroic. Certainly, it handed him a cape in which to carry the momentum and play his last seven holes in two-under and at least keep himself in sight of the resurgent Bryson DeChambeau one clear of the players who finished over a group including world No 2 Scottie Scheffler and another member of the Saudi-funded circuit in Dustin Johnson.

It was, though, an even more trying day for 2023 Masters champion and current world No 1 Jon Rahm, who carded a six-over 76 in his opening round to put him in a tie for 117th. A lot of work to do if he is to make it to the weekend.

The first few groups of the second round are about to tee off and we will be here for all of the updates on round two at Oak Hill over the next 12 hours or so.