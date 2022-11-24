US Pet Market Report 2022: Growing Inclusion of Internet of Things (IoT) in Pet Care Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

US Pet Market

US Pet Market

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Pet Market (Pet Food, Veterinary Products & Services and Pet Supplies): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pet market is anticipated to reach US$135.2 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.50% for the period spanning 2022-2026. The market growth was driven by various factors such as rise in millennial population, growing adoption of e-commerce in pet care products and increasing share of single-person households. Furthermore, growth in the US pet market is expected to happen due to the surging adoption of veterinary telehealth and innovation of newer product categories. The market growth is likely to get disrupted due to pet food shortage.

The US pet market by category can be segmented as follows: pet food; veterinary products & services; pet supplies (products & OTC medicine) and other services. In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by pet food segment, followed by veterinary products & services segment.

The US pet market by distribution channel can be segmented into the following categories: online retail stores, specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. In 2021, the market was dominated by online retail stores segment. This was followed by specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets segment.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US pet market with potential impact of COVID-19

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Company, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Spectrum Brands, Colgate Palmolive and Mars, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Pet Products/Food Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Upsurge in Millennial Population

Increasing Personal Disposable Income

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce in Pet Care Products

Rising Share of Single-Person Households

Key Trends & Developments

Surging Adoption of Veterinary Telehealth

Growing Inclusion of Internet of Things (IoT) in Pet Care

Innovation of New Product Categories

Rising Incorporation of Grain-Inclusive & Limited-Ingredient Recipes

Challenges

Pet Food Shortage

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Market Analysis



4. Market Dynamics



5. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Spectrum Brands (United Pet Group)

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Colgate Palmolive

Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc.

The J.MSmucker Company

Mars Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6zzsb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



