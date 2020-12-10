US Personalized Gifts Market 2020-2024 - Key Player Profiles Including American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc. and Hallmark Licensing LLC
Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Gifts Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The personalized gifts market in the US is poised to grow by $ 1.59 billon during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and increased number of personalized gift outlets and kiosks in shopping malls and hypermarkets.
The personalized gifts market in the US market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes
The personalized gifts market in the US is segmented as below:
By Product
Non-photo personalized gifts
Photo personalized gifts
Distribution channel
Offline
Online
This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in the US growth during the next few years.
The personalized gifts market in the US covers the following areas:
Personalized gifts market in the US sizing
Personalized gifts market in the US forecast
Personalized gifts market in the US industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized gifts market in the US vendors that include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC. Also, the personalized gifts market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
American Greetings Corp.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
CafePress Inc.
Enesco LLC
Etsy Inc.
Hallmark Licensing LLC
Personal Creations
Shutterfly Inc.
The Walt Disney Co.
UncommonGoods LLC
