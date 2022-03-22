The US patient experience technology market is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 179 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7%

during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions, the advantages of patient rounding solutions, and the growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders.

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Experience Technology Market by Component, & Facility Type ) - US Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246591/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as the high investments for IT infrastructure and the shortage of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Based on components, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into technology and consulting services.The technology segment accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020.

It is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as technology is an indispensable part of the patient experience journey.

Acute Care Facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020
Based on facility types, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into acute care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities.Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020.

This can be attributed to the increased adoption of patient experience solutions by acute hospitals, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and the growing adoption of patient-centric care in acute hospitals.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (41%), Tier 2 (31%), and Tier 3 (28%)
• By Designation: C-level (44%), Director-level (35%), and Others (21%)
• By Demand Side: Hospital (41%), Payer (34%), Government institute (25%)

Some major players in the US patient experience technology market are Sodexo (France), Press Ganey Associates (US), Vocera Communications (US), Huron Consulting Group (US), Aramark (US), CipherHealth (US), Accenture (US), Qualtrics (US), GetWell (US), and HybridChart (US).

Research Coverage
• The report studies the US patient experience technology market based on component and facility type.
• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth
• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the US patient experience technology market
• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to US region


Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the US patient experience technology market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
