US PATENT OFFICE ISSUES PATENT FOR MODULAR EXTRACTION APPARATUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) the Company announced today that it has received notification that its patent Number 11,229,880, titled "MODULAR EXTRACTION APPARATUS" has been issued by the United States Patent Office. This is a key patent that covers the Company's Mobile Extraction Plant which is currently in the final stages of fabrication. The Company continues to file and prosecute additional patents to reinforce and protect its proprietary technology.

International Battery Metals Ltd Logo (CNW Group/International Battery Metals Ltd.)

Dr. John Burba stated that "this patent issuance is a major milestone for the Company. It provides intellectual property protection for our mobile extraction technology."

IBAT began construction of its first Mobile Extraction Plant in April 2021. Completion is expected in February, 10 months from the beginning of construction. This plant is designed to produce between 2500 and 5000 MT/yr LCE depending on the lithium concentration of the ultimate feed brine. IBAT's licensee and partner in Chile and Argentina, Ensorcia Metals Corporation and its affiliate Sorcia Minerals LLC are currently determining which of its salars will host the plant.

Factory acceptance testing is expected to begin in March at a facility in Lake Charles, La. This will be followed by extensive testing of key performance and environmental protection aspects of the plant design.

As part of this testing, the company plans to extract lithium chloride from large volumes of brines that will be shipped to Lake Charles from Texas and Argentina. Due to the limitations associated with brine transportation, the company will operate at less than 10% of the design capacity. However, this will be sufficient to demonstrate basic performance parameters of the equipment. Dr. Burba stated that "we plan to operate at brine flow rates of around 24,000 gallons per day. This is only about 8% of the plant's total capacity. However, it will be sufficient for us to test certain design criteria and to demonstrate the efficiencies of the plant's lithium chloride extraction and water recycle operations.

During the testing process, adjustments and refinements will be made to fine tune the unit. The equipment will then be shipped to its destination in South America. We anticipate that the equipment will be producing commercial quantities of LiCl this year.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on the extraction of lithium chloride from a wide variety of brine resources and the production of high purity lithium carbonate and hydroxide.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forwardlooking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forwardlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. There is no assurance that the company's apparatus will be able to commercially produce lithium at the stated capacity. The purpose of the tests is to determine if it will be able to do so and successful completion of the tests cannot be assured as they are subject to risks and uncertainties associated with any new mineral processing method and characteristics of the material being processed.

By their nature, forwardlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forwardlooking statements.

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

