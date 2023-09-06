US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic adds yet another milestone with semi-final berth
Novak Djokovic broke yet another record as he reached the last four at the US Open.
The 36-year-old’s straight-sets win over Taylor Fritz saw him into the last four of a grand slam for the 47th time, overtaking Roger Federer’s tally.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff became the first American teenager since Serena Williams in 2001 to reach the semi-finals.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at Flushing Meadows:
Pic of the day
Performance of the day
Gauff dropped just two games as she blitzed Jelena Ostapenko 6-0 6-2 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 19-year-old handed out a New York bagel in the first set to Latvian Ostapenko in only 20 minutes.
Quote of the day
Stat of the day
Novak Djokovic is still undefeated in the quarterfinals at the US Open.
Song of the day
NOVAK SAYS YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARRRRRTY.
Brit watch
Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram charge through to the @usopen 𝙎𝙚𝙢𝙞-𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 😍#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/dKPUjJB6Bb
Defending champions Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are into the semi-finals of the men’s doubles.
Salisbury and Ram won the opening set against Argentinian duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4 and came from 3-0 behind in the second by winning six games in a row.
Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle lost in three sets to American Trevor Svajda in the second round of the juniors.
Fallen seeds
Women: Jelena Ostapenko (20), Sorana Cirstea (30).
Men: Taylor Fritz (9).
Who’s up next
And then there were 8 🔥@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3IEvp403ct
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces surprise package Qinwen Zheng of China.