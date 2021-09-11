US Open Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu.

The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the US Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open.

The mixed doubles final, followed by a 20th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, precede the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know as far as live coverage of the match is concerned:

When will the US Open 2021 women's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 women's singles final will take place on Saturday, 11 September.

Who are playing in the US Open 2021 women's singles final?

Canada's Leylah Fernandez will be playing against Great Britain's Emma Raducanu in the women's singles summit clash.

What time will the US Open 2021 women's singles final start?

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Raducanu match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 women's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 women's singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows"Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 women's singles final on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 women's singles final on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 women's singles final online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 women's singles final in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow our blog on firstpost.com for live scores and updates.

