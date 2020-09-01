US Open Day 2: Andy Murray grinds out marathon win over Yoshihito Nishioka after dropping first 2 sets

Andy Murray looked slated for a quick exit Tuesday before completing a grueling comeback at the US Open. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The 2020 US Open returned to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this week with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a roundup of the second day of action.

Andy Murray grinds out grueling victory

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is not a favorite to win his fourth at the US Open.

But he was one of the opening round’s most compelling stories on Tuesday as he completed a grueling comeback win over Yoshihito Nishioka to advance to the second round.

Murray, 33, dropped the first two sets, but battled back to win three straight in a 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory. What initially looked like quick work for Nishioka when he took a 4-0 lead in the second set turned into a marathon victory for Murray.

Murray was under pressure the entire match. After dropping the first two sets, he faced an early break in the third. He survived match point in the fourth to win his second straight set via tiebreak. He rallied from a 3-2 deficit after giving up a break on a double fault in the fifth.

But he broke Nishioka in the next game and secured his 14th straight victory in the first round of the US Open.

Murray magic 💫@andy_murray defeats Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in arguably the best R1 match of the #USOpen thus far. pic.twitter.com/BAqhHRFL9f — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

After the win that took 4:40, a clearly famished Murray said he planned to ask about the emergency ice bath at the US Open locker room.

“We have on in the locker room,” Murray told ESPN. “They said it’s for emergencies. For me, this is an emergency right now. My body hurts.”

If denied, he plans to make use of the tub at his hotel room.

Murray advances to face the winner between Thiago Monteiro and No. 15 FelixAuger-Aliassime.

