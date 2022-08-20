US Open tennis 2022: When is it, how can I watch on TV and is Serena Williams playing?

US Open tennis 2022: When is it, how can I watch on TV and is Serena Williams playing? - GETTY IMAGES
The US Open is the fourth and final grand slam on the tennis calendar and begins in New York at the end of this month.

Emma Raducanu defends her women's singles title, won in extraordinary circumstances in her so-called 'Fairytale of New York' triumph last year.

The build-up to the tournament will be dominated by the news that 23-time major winner Serena Williams will retire after the US Open.

Williams, 40, has finally called time on her career, admitting the decision was driven by her desire to grow her family.

"These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter," she said.

Notably, Raducanu thrashed Williams 6-4, 6-0 in their match at the Cincinnati Open, with the Briton making just one unforced error.

When is the US Open?

The tournament begins at Flushing Meadows on Monday 29 August and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play will start on the outer court at 3pm BST in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates - USA TODAY
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates - USA TODAY

"I'm really looking forward to just going back (to New York) and whatever happens I think that it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, go full circle," she said.

"Regardless of whatever the result is I can just start again, clean slate. If all my points drop off then I'll work my way back up. I think it will be, regardless of what happens, (a) fresh start."

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000

What is the latest news?

Serena Williams said on Tuesday that she is "evolving away from tennis" and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 grand slam titles.

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

But the 40-year-old said after that match that she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in a Vogue article.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

"A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Novak Djokovic 6/4

  • Daniil Medvedev 9/4

  • Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

  • Rafael Nadal 5/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 3/1

  • Simona Halep 7/1

  • Elena Rybakina 11/1

  • Naomi Osaka 12/1

Odds correct on August 9

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me