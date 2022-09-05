US Open tennis 2022: Schedule of play, how to watch on TV, plus when does Cameron Norrie play?

Coco Gauff relished being the centre of attention in New York as she reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.

The 18-year-old is poised to break into the top 10 for the first time next week and continued her excellent season by defeating China's Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-5 in a high-quality encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American has already made her first grand slam final this year at the French Open and it would be an irresistible narrative if she could win her first title in the tournament where Serena Williams bowed out.

There is still a long way to go, of course, but Gauff is yet to drop a set and showed her competitive maturity in a tough battle with Zhang, winning the final four games and saving a set point.

The teenager is already a big favourite with tennis audiences, and she said: "On the 6-5 changeover, people were saying, 'Let's go, Coco'. I was literally trying not to smile.

"I've got to stay in the zone. Inside I was trying my hardest not to smile. This is a surreal moment for me, on Arthur Ashe Stadium people are chanting my game. I feel like I'm at an NBA game.

"That's a special thing about tennis. You go to a football game or an NBA game, people are chanting the team's name. For you to have the whole crowd chanting your name specifically is something I won't take for granted."

In the last eight she will face one of the most in-form players in the draw in 28-year-old Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Famously hailed as a future world number one by Andy Murray more than a decade ago, Garcia has struggled under the weight of expectation and began the season ranked 74.

She is now up to 17 after a brilliant summer that included a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, beating Emma Raducanu on the way, and three titles, most recently at the prestigious WTA event in Cincinnati.

Garcia's 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj earned her a second career grand slam quarter-final five years after she reached the same stage on home soil at Roland-Garros.

"I don't feel the same person that I was five years ago," she said. "Obviously I learned a lot. I got some tough years in there. I got some experience. We have been working hard to come back to the top level. I'm really glad to be at this level again. Really enjoying it."

Happiness appears to have been key to Garcia's revival and she was able to laugh at missing four match points in a long final game on Sunday.

"To get wins, it definitely helps to be happy, to know which way you have to play, to be healthy," she said.

"I see, and with my team we are seeing so many things we can still improve, so it gives us purpose to keep improving, to keep working hard. It's a challenge every day, and it's a reward to be here today, and I'm grateful for all the hard work we did.

"I like to play tennis aggressive, to move forward. I'm having fun, enjoying playing that way and, on top of it, I'm glad it's working and it's a good way for me."

Ajla Tomljanovic followed up her huge win over Williams by defeating in-form Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1, saving eight set points in the opening set.

In the quarter-finals she will take on fifth seed Ons Jabeur, who was a 7-6 (1), 6-4 winner over another Russian, Veronika Kudermetova.

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday, August 29 and will finish on Sunday, September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outside courts at 4pm (BST) in the early rounds and at 5pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven Britons gained direct entry into the singles draws, although as the tournament reaches the midway point just one remains standing after British No 1 Cameron Norrie reached the fourth round for the first time after easing past Holger Ruud. Norrie faces Russian Andrey Rublev at 4pm BST on Monday.

Andy Murray reached the third round where he lost in four sets to the big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini, while rising star Jack Draper's run ended when he retired injured in his third-round match with Karen Khachanov.

Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud, while 20th seed Dan Evans lost to 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic over four sets in the third round.

In the women's singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet in the first round, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina before being dumped out in round two.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day eight?

The first match on each court starts at 5pm (BST) unless otherwise stated.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(21) Petra Kvitova (Cze) v (8) Jessica Pegula (USA), (22) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa), (19) Danielle Collins (USA) v (6) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (15) Marin Cilic (Cro) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm: (7) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v (9) Andrey Rublev (Rus), (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Jule Niemeier (Ger), (26) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v (22) Karolina Pliskova (Cze), Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v (11) Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Grandstand

4pm: (4) Tim Puetz (Ger) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v (13) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col), (14) Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v (4) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v (8) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) & Nick Kyrgios (Aus), Ena Shibahara (Jpn) & Franko Skugor (Cro) v (2) Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Mate Pavic (Cro)

Court 5

4pm: Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Joao Sousa (Por) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita), Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Max Purcell (Aus) v (2) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr)

Court 17

4pm: (7) Yi Fan Xu (Chn) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn) v (12) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Storm Sanders (Aus), (6) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) v (11) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Shuai Zhang (Chn), Catherine McNally (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA) v Dalma Galfi (Hun) & Bernarda Pera (USA), Samantha Stosur (Aus) & Matthew Ebden (Aus) v Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra)

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round, and the US Open in the opening round.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Rafael Nadal 2/1

  • Nick Kyrgios 9/4

  • Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

  • Jannik Sinner 11/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 9/4

  • Caroline Garcia 11/2

  • Coco Gauff 7/1

  • Aryna Sabalenka 15/1

Odds correct as of September 5

