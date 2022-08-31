US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Andy Murray play?

US Open tennis 2022: Start date, TV schedule, Emma Raducanu, Serena Williams, Andy Murray - ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES

The US Open is under way, and five British players have made it through to the second round – but not defending champion Emma Raducanu who was dumped out in straight sets.

Victories for Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans saw day two in New York start well for Britain before Raducanu's defeat.

Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon, the most since 1984, five is the joint best US Open since 1981 in the number of players through to round two. But this year's heroics in New York will not come from Raducanu, who fell 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet in blustery conditions.

Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper all won their matches on Monday, with the latter marking his highly anticipated debut with a straight-sets win over Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday August 29 and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outer courts at 3pm BST in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven British players gained direct entry into the singles draws.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is seeded in the top eight for the first time at a grand slam, and cruised through his first-round clash with Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

Andy Murray brushed aside Argentina's 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo while Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud.

Debutant Jack Draper overcame Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, while 20th seed Dan Evans breezed past Czech Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

In the women's singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet on Tuesday, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day three?

All times are BST, from 4pm unless otherwise stated.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: Andy Murray (Gbr) vs Eduardo Nava (USA); Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) vs (12) Coco Gauff (USA); Serena Williams (USA) vs (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est); (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Xiyu Wang (Chn) vs (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre); (20) Madison Keys (USA) vs Camila Giorgi (Ita); (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) vs Benjamin Bonzi (Fra); Jack Draper (Gbr) vs (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can); (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) vs Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Grandstand

(5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) vs Elizabeth Mandlik (USA); Hugo Grenier (Fra) vs (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita); (29) Tommy Paul (USA) vs Sebastian Korda (USA); (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) vs Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Court 5

Christian Garin (Chi) vs (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus); Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) vs Shuai Zhang (Chn); Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) vs Jeffrey John Wolf (USA); Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) vs (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 11

(12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz); Daria Snigur (Ukr) vs Rebecca Marino (Can); Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus); Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) vs (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 12

Brandon Holt (USA) vs Pedro Cachin (Arg); Dalma Galfi (Hun) vs Harriet Dart (Gbr); Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) vs Marton Fucsovics (Hun); Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) vs Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 13

Corentin Moutet (Fra) vs (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned); (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) vs Maryna Zanevska (Bel); Nuno Borges (Por) vs Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 17

Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) vs (31) Shelby Rogers (USA); (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col); Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) vs (5) Casper Ruud (Nor); (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) vs Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

What is the latest news?

Emma Raducanu was "really sad" to see her US Open title defence end at the first hurdle but feels she now has a clean slate to move forward in her career.

It was a far cry from the events of 12 months ago as the 19-year-old produced an error-strewn display on a windy night in New York and fell to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Raducanu will drop to around No 80 in the rankings but, although she would certainly have wanted to go further, there was a certain sense of relief that the moment is over and she can attempt to build more solid foundations for her tennis career.

Raducanu, who did not lose a set in 10 matches last year, said: "Obviously it's really disappointing, I'm really sad to leave here. It's probably my favourite tournament.

"But also in a way I'm happy because it's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up. The target will be off my back slightly.

"I've been doing some really good work in the last six weeks especially. I'm just looking forward to putting more of those weeks together consistently, then we'll see what happens. With perspective, actually as a 19-year-old, I've had not a bad year. To be top 100, if you told me that a year ago, I'd take it."

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

"I'm really looking forward to just going back (to New York) and whatever happens I think that it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, go full circle," she said.

"Regardless of whatever the result is I can just start again, clean slate. If all my points drop off then I'll work my way back up. I think it will be, regardless of what happens, (a) fresh start."

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Daniil Medvedev 7/4

Rafael Nadal 9/2

Carlos Alcaraz 9/2

Nick Kyrgios 11/2

Cameron Norrie 40/1

Andy Murray 50/1

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 7/2

Coco Gauff 12/1

Caroline Garcia 14/1

Aryna Sabalenka 20/1

Odds correct on August 25