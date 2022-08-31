US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Andy Murray play?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Sport
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
  • Daria Kasatkina
    Daria Kasatkina
    Russian tennis player
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1981)
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Carlos Alcaraz
    Carlos Alcaraz
    Spanish tennis player
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player (born 1986)
US Open tennis 2022: Start date, TV schedule, Emma Raducanu, Serena Williams, Andy Murray - ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES
US Open tennis 2022: Start date, TV schedule, Emma Raducanu, Serena Williams, Andy Murray - ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES

The US Open is under way, and five British players have made it through to the second round – but not defending champion Emma Raducanu who was dumped out in straight sets.

Victories for Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans saw day two in New York start well for Britain before Raducanu's defeat.

Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon, the most since 1984, five is the joint best US Open since 1981 in the number of players through to round two. But this year's heroics in New York will not come from Raducanu, who fell 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet in blustery conditions.

Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper all won their matches on Monday, with the latter marking his highly anticipated debut with a straight-sets win over Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday August 29 and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outer courts at 3pm BST in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven British players gained direct entry into the singles draws.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is seeded in the top eight for the first time at a grand slam, and cruised through his first-round clash with Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

Andy Murray brushed aside Argentina's 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo while Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud.

Debutant Jack Draper overcame Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, while 20th seed Dan Evans breezed past Czech Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

In the women's singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet on Tuesday, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day three?

All times are BST, from 4pm unless otherwise stated.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: Andy Murray (Gbr) vs Eduardo Nava (USA); Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) vs (12) Coco Gauff (USA); Serena Williams (USA) vs (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est); (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Xiyu Wang (Chn) vs (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre); (20) Madison Keys (USA) vs Camila Giorgi (Ita); (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) vs Benjamin Bonzi (Fra); Jack Draper (Gbr) vs (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can); (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) vs Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Grandstand

(5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) vs Elizabeth Mandlik (USA); Hugo Grenier (Fra) vs (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita); (29) Tommy Paul (USA) vs Sebastian Korda (USA); (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) vs Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Court 5

Christian Garin (Chi) vs (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus); Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) vs Shuai Zhang (Chn); Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) vs Jeffrey John Wolf (USA); Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) vs (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 11

(12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz); Daria Snigur (Ukr) vs Rebecca Marino (Can); Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus); Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) vs (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 12

Brandon Holt (USA) vs Pedro Cachin (Arg); Dalma Galfi (Hun) vs Harriet Dart (Gbr); Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) vs Marton Fucsovics (Hun); Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) vs Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 13

Corentin Moutet (Fra) vs (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned); (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) vs Maryna Zanevska (Bel); Nuno Borges (Por) vs Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 17

Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) vs (31) Shelby Rogers (USA); (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col); Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) vs (5) Casper Ruud (Nor); (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) vs Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

What is the latest news?

Emma Raducanu was "really sad" to see her US Open title defence end at the first hurdle but feels she now has a clean slate to move forward in her career.

It was a far cry from the events of 12 months ago as the 19-year-old produced an error-strewn display on a windy night in New York and fell to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Raducanu will drop to around No 80 in the rankings but, although she would certainly have wanted to go further, there was a certain sense of relief that the moment is over and she can attempt to build more solid foundations for her tennis career.

Raducanu, who did not lose a set in 10 matches last year, said: "Obviously it's really disappointing, I'm really sad to leave here. It's probably my favourite tournament.

"But also in a way I'm happy because it's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up. The target will be off my back slightly.

"I've been doing some really good work in the last six weeks especially. I'm just looking forward to putting more of those weeks together consistently, then we'll see what happens. With perspective, actually as a 19-year-old, I've had not a bad year. To be top 100, if you told me that a year ago, I'd take it."

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year's final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women's champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

"I'm really looking forward to just going back (to New York) and whatever happens I think that it's going to be a nice close to a chapter, go full circle," she said.

"Regardless of whatever the result is I can just start again, clean slate. If all my points drop off then I'll work my way back up. I think it will be, regardless of what happens, (a) fresh start."

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Daniil Medvedev 7/4

  • Rafael Nadal 9/2

  • Carlos Alcaraz 9/2

  • Nick Kyrgios 11/2

  • Cameron Norrie 40/1

  • Andy Murray 50/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 7/2

  • Coco Gauff 12/1

  • Caroline Garcia 14/1

  • Aryna Sabalenka 20/1

Odds correct on August 25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At