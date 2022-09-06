US Open tennis 2022: Schedule of play, how to watch on TV, plus when does Nick Kyrgios play?

Telegraph Sport
·6 min read
US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Nick Kyrgios play? - AP
US Open tennis 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Nick Kyrgios play? - AP

Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final.

Making the Wimbledon final has wetted the Australian's appetite for more success on the big stage and he produced a superb display of power and touch to win 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic to win his maiden grand slam title in New York 12 months ago but he was beaten by the better player under the lights on Arthur Ashe and will now lose the No 1 ranking.

Kyrgios has spoken extensively about the influence of his team and wanting to make the months away from Australia count by finally living up to his enormous talent.

"I've been in some really tough situations mentally, and in some really scary places," said the 27-year-old.

"Obviously if you look at it on paper, I probably wasn't expected to win that. Maybe take a set or two if I'm lucky. Give the people a show.

"It's a great win. But I come off the court and I'm just almost relieved that it's over because there's just so much pressure every time I go out on court, so much expectation, so much unpredictability of what I can do.

"I just sit there in the locker room after and I'm just super proud of the performance because there was really a time where I didn't think I was capable of producing and doing this any more."

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal was eliminated from by Frances Tiafoe, the American No 2, who delivered the finest performance of what has previously been an unfulfilled career.

Striking the ball with great pace and conviction, Tiafoe stormed to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in 3hr 34min. Nadal later congratulated his opponent for “doing a lot of things well” but admitted that he himself had not been able to generate “interior power” after an injury-wracked build-up.

“I don’t think I pushed him enough to make him feel doubt,” said Nadal. “If you want to be in the quarter-finals of the US Open, you have to do things better.”

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday, August 29 and will finish on Sunday, September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outside courts at 4pm (BST) in the early rounds and at 5pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven Britons gained direct entry into the singles draws, although as the tournament reaches the midway point just one remains standing after British No 1 Cameron Norrie reached the fourth round for the first time but was beaten in straight sets by Russian Andrey Rublev on Monday.

Andy Murray reached the third round where he lost in four sets to the big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini, while rising star Jack Draper's run ended when he retired injured in his third-round match with Karen Khachanov.

Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud, while 20th seed Dan Evans lost to 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic over four sets in the third round.

In the women's singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet in the first round, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina before being dumped out in round two.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day nine?

All times local, -5 hours from BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), (12) Cori Gauff (USA) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: (1) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (GB) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Joao Sousa (Por) v (2) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr), Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v (10) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus), (6) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned)

Grandstand

11:00: (3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v (5) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), Catherine McNally (USA) & William Blumberg (USA) v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa), (4) Storm Sanders (Aus) & John Peers (Aus) v Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Jack Sock (USA), (13) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col) v (11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin).

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men's and women's singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets in last year's men's final, while Emma Raducanu secured the women's title in fairytale fashion - but has not won a tournament since.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open - USA TODAY

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Nick Kyrgios 11/8

  • Carlos Alcaraz 5/2

  • Jannik Sinner 6/1

  • Matteo Berrettini 8/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 2/1

  • Caroline Garcia 9/2

  • Coco Gauff 11/2

  • Ons Jabeur 7/1

Odds correct as of September 5

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • No. 1 seed Swiatek advances to 4th round | US Open updates

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament: No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open. Swiatek won the last five games of the second set and has a potential path to a U.S. Open championship that does not include any past tournament champions. With Serena Williams headed into retirement following her loss Friday, there’s not a single past champion still playing in the tournament. That could open the door for Swiatek — and

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t