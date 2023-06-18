US Open 2023: today's round 4 tee times in the UK

Rory McIlroy is a single shot behind the leaders going into Sunday's final round - Getty Images/David Cannon

Scottie Scheffler experienced some putting woes ahead of the US Open but came up with a timely solution in the third round on Saturday, where he holed out for a late eagle that helped vault him into contention.

Scheffler eagled the penultimate hole at Los Angeles Country Club and then needed just one putt the 18th, where he made birdie for a two-under-par 68 that left him at nine under.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For his efforts, Scheffler is alone in fourth place, three shots behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark, and will play the final round with Rory McIlroy.

This will be just the third US Open in the past 20 years in which two of the top three ranked players in the world will be in the top four entering the final round.

Final round tee times: Sunday, June 18

All times UK. Take off eight hours for local time (Pacific Time), or five hours for Eastern Time. (a) = amateurs.

4:23 p.m. – Ryo Ishikawa

4:34 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

4:45 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

4:56 p.m. – Ben Carr (a), David Puig

5:07 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

5:18 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

5:29 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

5:40 p.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

5:51 p.m. – Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

6:07 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Sebastián Muñoz

6:18 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

6:29 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

6:40 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

6:51 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

7:02 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

7:13 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

7:24 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

7:35 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

7:51 p.m. – Justin Suh, Eric Cole

8:02 p.m. – Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

8:13 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

8:24 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

8:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Russell Henley

8:46 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

8:57 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:08 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

9:19 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

9:35 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

9:46 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9:57 p.m. – Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

10:08 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Harris English

10:19 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:30 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

Play-off conditions

In the event of a play-off, there will be a two-hole aggregate play-off rather than sudden death.

The US PGA did not dispense with their tradition of an 18-hole Monday play-off until 2018.