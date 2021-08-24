US Open Singles Winners to Get Lowest Prize Money Since 2012

The US Open will offer total prize money of $57.5 this year that surpasses the record payout of $57.2 million set in 2019, the tournament organisers announced on Monday. However, at the same time, the two singles champions at this year’s U.S. Open will be earning 35 per cent less than the 2019 prize money.

Mike Dowse, USTA CEO and executive director, said that last year was a very difficult one for all of us, and the pandemic had a profound impact on the USTA’s financial health.

The title winners in singles will be paid $2.5 million each — $3 million less than last year and $3.85 million as compared to a couple of years ago. It is also the lowest amount to be paid for the top prize at Flushing Meadows since 2012 when the singles champions received $1.9 million each.

US Open qualifiers were called off in 2020 amid the pandemic. That part of this year’s event starts Tuesday. However, unlike the main tournament, there will not be any audience.

Novak Djokovic will be looking to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 as he will vie for his record 21st major singles championship. Naomi Osaka will go into the tournament as the defending women’s champion as she chases her fifth Grand Slam title.

The USTA also added that the prize money has also been increased in the doubles, mixed doubles as well as wheelchair events.

