U.S. Open Round 3 update: McIlroy, DeChambeau get closer

Three rounds of the U.S. Open are now done, and for the first time, Jon Rahm isn't the favorite.

Rahm had spent the entire run-up to the tournament, and the first two days of action at Torrey Pines, as the leader. But he's now three strokes behind the trio of Louis Oosthuizen, MacKenzie Hughes and Russell Henley, and that means his odds have declined to +1100, according to BetMGM, only the sixth-best in the tournament. That's a decline from his Friday night odds of +400 (bet $100 to win $400) and worse than his pre-tournament odds of +900.

Oosthuizen, who has a major win and five runner-up finishes, including most recently at Kiawah last month, is now the betting favorite at +350. Henley comes in at +700, and Hughes, who recently missed five straight cuts in a row, is in at +800.

Right behind Oosthuizen are a couple of U.S. Open champions: Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, both at +500. McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, while DeChambeau is the defending champ.

Xander Schauffele, who was the second-best bet on Friday at +700, fell to +2500 after struggles on Saturday. And Richard Bland, who held the Friday lead, proved bookmakers who set his Friday odds at +3300 to win correct when he shot himself far out of the lead; he's now at +75000. Brooks Koepka stayed even for the day, but his odds didn't, falling from +1600 to +5000.

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, seen here in 2016, are in the hunt on U.S. Open Sunday. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

